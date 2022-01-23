‘Class above’, ‘The difference’ – These Sunderland fans are delighted with 31-y/o after role in Portsmouth win

Sunderland moved up to second in League One after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Portsmouth at the Stadium of Light yesterday.

As the scoreline suggests, it was a close game, with the visitors starting better than the Black Cats but ultimately an Elliot Embleton effort would decide the game.

Boss Lee Johnson was pleased with how his team battled for the points and one standout performer was debutant Danny Batth.

The 31-year-old joined from Stoke City in the week and he was thrown in for a first start on Saturday and responded with a dominant display. The former Wolves man was strong in the tackle and won plenty of balls in the air to help Sunderland to a clean sheet.

Have any of these 30 ex-Sunderland players ever played abroad?

1 of 30 Lee Cattermole Yes No

It’s fair to say the fans were pleased with what they saw from Batth and they hope he can continue that form moving forward. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

That Danny Batth debut was top class , feels exactly the player Sunderland have been missing , he dominated and was first to everything , as good as debuts come it doesn’t come to much better than that, really solid performance from the centre-back. More of that to come #SAFC — Josh Bunting (@Buntingfootball) January 23, 2022

Danny Batth, what a debut. Class above #SAFC — Alex Devine (@ASDevine95) January 22, 2022

Good game, good result. Danny Batth the difference in defence. A no nonsense centre half is what we’ve been missing. Joe Morrell a very tidy CM for Portsmouth, controlled the game. #SAFC #PFC — Dominic Hewitson (@Hewitson_) January 22, 2022

Danny Batth was a rock at the back. Won everything and talked the others through the game. Dajaku also excellent. His pressing was superb. Good win. #safc. — David Place (@samsonplace) January 22, 2022

Danny Batth is basically the bloke Tom Flanagan's missus told him not to worry about #safc — Parker (@Parkersafc) January 22, 2022

Didn’t play great, but that’s a great result. Batth looks very tidy at the back 🛁 💪 Haway the lads! #SAFC — Liam Coulson (@liamcoulson1) January 22, 2022

Have to grind them wins out sometimes. So much more solid with the 3 centre back wingback system. Batth brilliant and made up for Flanagan trying his best to gift Pompey a goal #safc — Parker (@Parkersafc) January 22, 2022