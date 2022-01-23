Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet League One

‘Class above’, ‘The difference’ – These Sunderland fans are delighted with 31-y/o after role in Portsmouth win

Sunderland moved up to second in League One after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Portsmouth at the Stadium of Light yesterday.

As the scoreline suggests, it was a close game, with the visitors starting better than the Black Cats but ultimately an Elliot Embleton effort would decide the game.

Boss Lee Johnson was pleased with how his team battled for the points and one standout performer was debutant Danny Batth.

The 31-year-old joined from Stoke City in the week and he was thrown in for a first start on Saturday and responded with a dominant display. The former Wolves man was strong in the tackle and won plenty of balls in the air to help Sunderland to a clean sheet.

It’s fair to say the fans were pleased with what they saw from Batth and they hope he can continue that form moving forward. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


