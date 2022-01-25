‘Class above everyone’ – Plenty of Blackburn Rovers fans react as 21-year-old shines against Middlesbrough

Blackburn Rovers bounced back in the best possible way yesterday evening as they claimed a 1-0 victory over in-form outfit Middlesbrough, a vital three points that has taken the former into the top two.

Their ten-game unbeaten in the Championship finally came to an end on Wednesday evening against a Hull City side that were buoyed by their takeover and promising recent form under Grant McCann.

And without the likes of Ben Brereton Diaz and Joe Rothwell, both of whom have been regular starters under Tony Mowbray this term with the former scoring 20 goals in 27 appearances, they faced a tough task against Boro who had gone unbeaten in their previous eight competitive matches under Chris Wilder.

One influential player they did have available though was John Buckley, who has stepped up extremely well in the absence of Adam Armstrong and Harvey Elliott this season to provide a real attacking threat from midfield.

Scoring once and recording six assists in 27 league matches during the 2021/22 campaign thus far, the 22-year-old is starting to become more accustomed to life in the second tier and will be hoping to improve his goal contributions tally further in the second half of the campaign.

He took to Twitter to express his delight at last night’s result, posting: “Some win from the boyssss!”

Many Blackburn fans responded to this update from the midfielder – but what was their verdict on his performance? Did his performance match the result?

We take a look at what many of them had to say.

Another great game, Xavi! Sorry, Bucko. Easy to get you mixed up ❤️ — Chris Martin (@ChrisMartin_93) January 24, 2022

aye yo is that you iniesta in disguise. thank you for the constant pressure king. — Matty | FUT TRADER (@oH4RDY) January 24, 2022

Played a blinder again John! 👏🏻👏🏻 — Hollie (@McDerples) January 24, 2022

Top drawer tonight Bucko. So comfy on the ball — Michael Verity (@MichaelVerity) January 24, 2022

Amazing in that midfield, breaking up boro play and balling through their defence 👏 🤍💙🌹 — Chris (@ChrisThompo) January 25, 2022

Well played John very proud of you and how you have taken the opportunity fully deserving of the plaudits. — Martin Bell (@martinbell82) January 24, 2022

Pure class again tonight Bucko unplayable first half 🔥🔵⚪️ — Adam Tauszky (@Leap_year_man) January 24, 2022

Class above everyone, incredible performance 👏 — Jimmy (@Jab_bd) January 24, 2022