Clarkson, Ojo, Williams: How are these Liverpool players getting on in the EFL?

Like many Premier League teams, Liverpool decided to send some of their youngsters out for some Football League experience this season instead of sticking around with their senior and under-23 squads.

Unlike other clubs like Man City and Chelsea, the Reds haven’t exactly stockpiled players into their development squads but also Jurgen Klopp has decided to give some youth a chance already in the cup this season.

The likes of Kaide Gordon, Conor Bradley and Tyler Morton have all seen game-time in the Carabao Cup and until he suffered a bad injury, Harvey Elliott was beginning to become a first-teamer.

Elliott himself had just come off the back of a successful loan spell at Blackburn Rovers and for some of these players it could be a platform to bigger things – let’s see how they are getting on away from Anfield.

Sheyi Ojo

Liverpool did seek a permanent move for Ojo this summer but it seems though clubs were priced out of a move, with Neil Jones of Goal reporting that the Reds were hoping to receive a £5 million fee for the 24-year-old.

We’ve seen Liverpool move on their fringe young players for similar fees in the past but no-one wanted to take the attacking midfielder this summer, so late on in the transfer window he secured himself yet another loan move to Millwall.

Ojo has already slotted into Gary Rowett’s line-up quite seamlessly in and he has started in all four games he’s appeared in so far – assisting once in a 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest.

There could be the chance of a permanent move to The Den next summer if Ojo impressed for the duration of the campaign with his chances of getting in Liverpool’s first team now slim to none.

Leighton Clarkson

Clarkson was one of the young Reds’ prodigies that made his debut in that infamous EFL Cup clash with Aston Villa in 2019 when Jurgen Klopp had to play a youth side, and he also featured a few months later in the FA Cup against Shrewsbury.

Unlike some of his peers though Clarkson has actually started in the Champions League after being selected against Midtjylland last season, all whilst being a regular feature for the under-23 squad.

He has followed the Harvey Elliott route this season though and he’s made a move to his hometown club of Blackburn Rovers and he is a boyhood fan of the club.

Clarkson is yet to really make an impact though at Ewood Park – he’s appeared five times but is yet to complete 90 minutes and his previous two appearances have both been off the bench, so there’s work to be done to convince Tony Mowbray that he’s worth a place in the starting 11.

Rhys Williams

After a defensive crisis last season, Williams was thrown in at the deep end last season just months after finishing a loan spell at non-league Kidderminster Harriers, but to his credit he performed well in spells.

Williams racked up 19 first-team appearances last season but with the likes of Virgil Van Dijk coming back to fitness, the decision was made for the 20-year-old to head to Championship side Swansea City.

It’s been a slight rough ride for Williams so far though – he’s appeared just twice in the league and he was hooked at half-time against Luton Town with the Swans 3-0 down and he hasn’t played since, but Russell Martin has admitted the centre-back has struggled after an alleged report of racial abuse directed at him.

Williams was back on the bench last weekend and it remains to be seen how long it will be until he’s back in the Swans’ starting line-up.