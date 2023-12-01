Highlights Ipswich Town has an impressive home record, winning 16 out of their last 17 matches at Portman Road.

Ipswich's dominant and attacking style of play has caused problems for opposing teams.

The predicted starting XI for Ipswich's game against Coventry includes consistent performers and players who have been in good form recently.

Ipswich Town will be aiming to make it back-to-back home victories when they host Coventry City at Portman Road on Saturday afternoon.

The Tractor Boys responded to defeat at West Bromwich Albion by dispatching Millwall on Wednesday evening to go just one point off the summit of the Championship table.

Kieran McKenna’s outfit have been formidable at home and have now won 16 of out of their last 17 matches at Portman Road, with a strong chance of adding to the record when they clash with the Sky Blues.

This type of home form has kept Ipswich in the hunt for automatic promotion this season, with their front-footed and dominant approach causing sides a host of problems.

McKenna made three changes in their victory over Millwall in midweek, but will we see any more for the weekend action?

Here at Football League World, we predict Ipswich’s starting XI for their meeting against Coventry.

GK: Václav Hladký

In between the sticks is Hladký, with the Czech shot-stopper completing every minute of second-tier action so far this season.

After firmly establishing himself as the first-choice goalkeeper, he should retain his spot once again.

RB: Brandon Williams

At right-back is Williams, with McKenna confirming he missed the game against Millwall due to a knock.

Ipswich will be hoping he can shake the problem off in time for the weekend, and if he can, he should be in line to return to the fold ahead of Harry Clarke.

CB: Luke Woolfenden

Woolfenden was displaced by Axel Tuanzebe in midweek, who arguably put in a Man of the Match performance against the Lions.

That type of display will intensify the competition for a spot in the backline, but two games in three days may be too much with Tuanzebe’s recent injury record, which could see Woolfenden jump back into the team.

CB: Cameron Burgess

Burgess looks set to partner in central defence, who is another player to have played every game he has been made available for.

The 28-year-old slotted a sublime pass to Leif Davis which resulted in the Tractor Boys’ third goal in midweek, and more accurate distribution will be needed to break down the Sky Blues’ defence this weekend.

LB: Leif Davis

Davis should continue at left-back, who was back to his best against Millwall.

The youngster notched another assist in midweek to take his tally to 10 from 17 matches, with his attacking output a key component to their free-flowing run in front of goal.

CM: Massimo Luongo

Luongo replaced Jack Taylor against Millwall from their defeat at West Brom and put a marker down for a regular starting spot moving forward.

The Australian scored just his second goal of the campaign with a well-taken strike to double Ipswich’s advantage and deserves to keep his place after such an impressive showing.

CM: Sam Morsy

Club captain Morsy has only missed one game this term due to suspension but has completed every other minute of action under McKenna.

After becoming a first-team mainstay under this regime, the midfielder should retain his spot.

RM: Wes Burns

Starting off the attack is Burns, who terrorised the Millwall defenders with his pace down the right flank.

The Welsh international was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet after crashing the post, but with another lively performance he has a good chance of starting again.

LM: Nathan Broadhead

On the opposite side comes Broadhead, who took his tally to seven for the season with a perfectly executed header for the Tractor Boys’ third goal of the evening.

After getting back among the goals for the first time in six games, Broadhead should get another chance to find the back of the net.

AM: Conor Chaplin

Supporting the lone striker will be Chaplin, who was another to net at Portman Road against Millwall.

The former Barnsley forward netted a trademark strike to get Ipswich off the mark and looks set to continue to be a part of such a devastating forward line.

ST: George Hirst

Rounding off the XI is Hirst, who turned provider for the opening goal against Millwall.

Despite not finding the net in his last two matches, Hirst has led the line for the last 12 games and that pattern should continue with the side in such a rich vein of form on home soil.