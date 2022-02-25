Clarke starts: The predicted Sunderland XI to play Wigan on Saturday

Alex Neil is still searching for his first win as Sunderland boss but faces his toughest test so far on Saturday in a trip to face Wigan at the DW Stadium.

Neil was brought in as Lee Johnson’s replacement earlier this month and has taken two points from three games so far – with draws against AFC Wimbledon and Burton Albion bookending a defeat to MK Dons.

The Latics should provide a sterner challenge still than even MK Dons as Leam Richardson’s side are second in League One and have three games in hand against the former in third.

Sunderland’s recent poor run has seen them slide to sixth in the table and anything but a win tomorrow may see them drop out of the play-off places.

Beating Wigan could be just the catalyst the Black Cats need to turn their season around and with that in mind, here’s the XI we expect Neil to name…

Anthony Patterson has been the first choice keeper since the new manager took charge and could have a busy afternoon against Wigan, who are one of the highest scorers in the division.

The Sunderland boss suggested that Manchester City loanee Callum Doyle is top of his list of young players that need a rest but that will surely not come in such a big game as this and the 18-year-old could be paired with Bailey Wright again.

Dennis Cirkin and Carl Winchester are the obvious choices at full-back while we could see the Black Cats shift back to a 4-3-3 to accommodate the return of Dan Neil, who was rested against Burton.

The 21-year-old may sit alongside Jay Matete and Corry Evans in central midfield, with that trio looking to give Sunderland some control in tomorrow’s game.

Ross Stewart’s goals will surely be key if Neil’s side can turn things around this season but it would be a shock to see Jermain Defoe start just five days after he did against Burton.

That means that Alex Pritchard and Jack Clarke, who impressed off the bench against the Brewers, may get the nod on the flanks.