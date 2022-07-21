Clarke-Salter starts: The strongest QPR XI Beale can field as Blackburn clash looms

Queens Park Rangers will be determined to make the perfect start to life under the guidance of manager Michael Beale when they take on Blackburn Rovers in the Championship on July 30th.

Drafted in as a replacement for Mark Warburton, Beale has managed to bolster his squad by securing the services of some fresh faces this summer.

Jake Clarke-Salter, Kenneth Paal and Tyler Roberts are all set to feature for the R’s in the 2022/23 campaign after sealing moves to Loftus Road.

With QPR set to enter a new dawn later this month, it will be interesting to see who is given the nod to start in their showdown with Blackburn.

Ahead of the club’s trip to Ewood Park, we have decided to take a look at what we think is the strongest QPR XI that Beale will be able to field in this fixture…

When you consider that Beale has been using the 4-2-3-1 formation in pre-season, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he decides to deploy this system against Blackburn.

Goalkeeper Seny Dieng is expected to start in this fixture as he made 30 appearances for the club in all competitions during the previous campaign.

Paal and Osman Kakay are set to occupy the full-back positions whilst Rob Dickie will be partnered in the heart of defence by Clarke-Salter.

Loaned out by Chelsea to Coventry City last season, Clarke-Salter managed to produce a host of encouraging performances in the Championship.

As well as making 2.3 tackles and 1.4 interceptions per fixture, the defender also won 3.6 aerial duels per game as he averaged a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.80 in the second-tier.

Clarke-Salter could potentially establish himself as a key player for QPR if he makes a positive start to his spell at Loftus Road.

Stefan Johansen will be partnered in defensive midfield by Sam Field who started 26 games for the club in the Championship in the previous term.

Quiz: 23 things literally every QPR fan should know - But do you?

1 of 23 Where do QPR play their home games? The Den Craven Cottage Stamford Bridge Loftus Road

With Beale recently admitting that Chris Willock has an outside chance of making his return from a hamstring injury against Blackburn, the 24-year-old will start in this clash if he is fit enough to feature as he was a stand-out performer in the Championship last season.

Willock will be deployed in an advanced role alongside Ilias Chair and Albert Adomah who signed a new deal with the R’s last month.

Lyndon Dykes will lead the line for QPR in this clash.

Having scored 20 goals at this level during his time at the club, Dykes will be determined to add to this particular tally later this month.