It was an excellent end to the season for Stoke City as they secured survival in the Championship.

Optimism was high at the bet365 Stadium heading into the season after a huge influx of signings over the summer, but the Potters made a poor start to the campaign, resulting in the sacking of Alex Neil in December.

Steven Schumacher made the move from Plymouth Argyle to replace Neil, but the 39-year-old initially struggled to turn around the club's fortunes, and they were dragged into a relegation battle.

However, a run of just one defeat in eight games, including three consecutive victories in their last three games, saw Stoke achieve safety, finishing 17th in the table.

The Potters will be desperate for a much-improved campaign next season, and it is a big summer ahead for Schumacher and technical director Jon Walters as they look to rebuild the squad and change the culture at the club.

With that in mind, we looked at what Stoke's dream start to the summer transfer window could look like.

In: Jake Clarke-Salter

With the season now concluded, the rumour mill is beginning to gather pace, and one player to be linked with Stoke is Queens Park Rangers defender Jake Clarke-Salter.

According to journalist John Percy, Clarke-Salter is "a top summer target" for the Potters, and it could cost between £5-7 million to land his signature.

Clarke-Salter joined QPR from Chelsea in June 2022, and he played a key role as the R's secured Championship survival this season under Marti Cifuentes.

Defensive solidity was key to the Hoops' impressive form in the second half of the season that saw them lose just four of their last 19 league games, and Clarke-Salter was a virtual ever-present during that time.

In total, Clarke-Salter made 33 appearances for the R's this season, scoring one goal, providing one assist and contributing to 10 clean sheets.

It is clear to see why Clarke-Salter has emerged on Stoke's radar, and with Luke McNally returning to Burnley at the end of his loan spell, centre-back is a position Schumacher will need to strengthen.

Clarke-Salter will have no shortage of suitors this summer, with Crystal Palace, Burnley, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Ipswich Town and Celtic also said to be keen, and his valuation could be an issue for Stoke, but he would be a statement signing as the Potters look to kick-start a new era at the club.

Out: Ryan Mmaee

Striker Ryan Mmaee is one player that Stoke will surely be keen to sell this summer.

Mmaee joined the Potters from Hungarian side Ferencvaros in July for a fee of around £1.75 million, but it is fair to say the move has not worked out.

The 26-year-old was a regular in the first half of the season, but he was sidelined from the first-team and forced to train with the Under-21s in February due to disciplinary reasons.

Schumacher opened up on Mmaee's situation, telling Stoke-on-Trent Live: "We set out on the first day about the standards we expect at the training ground.

"There have been a couple of instances, and I won't need to go into the detail, where I felt Ryan wasn't buying into that.

"It's not fair to demand things from the whole squad and there's one person who was letting staff and players down.

"It sends a message that we're serious about what we're saying.

"I'm going not to come here and flippantly say something. We have to back up what we say and what we require from the players.

"At the moment, Ryan isn't available.

"The door is never permanently shut on any player but things have to change from his point of view if he wants to make an impact back in this team."

Mmaee was brought back into the fold in March, featuring in four consecutive games against Norwich City, Hull City, Huddersfield Town and West Bromwich Albion, but he then sustained a hamstring injury which ruled him out for the rest of the season.

Schumacher said he was disappointed for Mmaee, admitting that "it hasn't been easy for either of us or for him since we came in December", and it remains to be seen if he has played his last game for the club.

Mmaee scored just four goals in 27 appearances this season, and given his disciplinary issues, he could be a player that Schumacher looks to move on as he attempts to implement a much-needed cultural change at the club.