Having gone two Championship matches without a win, Ipswich Town will be hoping to get back to winning ways this weekend when they host Swansea City at Portman Road.

Kieran McKenna's Blues have been left frustrated after their last two outings in the league, being held to 2-2 draws away at both Birmingham City and Rotherham United.

On a more positive note, Ipswich are now 11 matches unbeaten in the Championship, leaving them sitting second in the Championship, just three points behind league leaders Leicester City, and with a healthy eight-point gap over Leeds in third.

To make it 12 league games without defeat, Kieran McKenna will need to get his team selection spot on this weekend, then, and with that in mind, below, we've picked the XI we believe McKenna could go with for the match.

Ipswich Town predicted XI to face Swansea City

Lining up in their familiar 4-2-3-1 shape, we think these are the 11 players McKenna could select for Saturday afternoon's clash.

GK: Vaclav Hladky

Has been the club's number one goalkeeper since the start of season qnd so gets our nod here, even despite Christian Walton having returned recently in an EFL Cup clash.

RB: Brandon Williams

Started the first ten of his league matches at the club and if available, it seems likely he will come back into the line-up for Harry Clarke.

CB: Luke Woolfenden

Prior to the Rotherham game, Woolfenden had been a mainstay in the Ipswich Town defence, and after mixing things up midweek, it seems likely McKenna will revert to more familiar faces at the back.

CB: Cameron Burgess

What can be said for Woolfenden above was almost identical to Burgess prior to the Rotherham clash, Again, we think Burgess comes back in for this one.

LB: Leif Davis

Has nine assists to his name so far this season and we think he will be looking to make it 10 against Swansea this weekend if fit for selection.

CM: Sam Morsy

Club captain and has formed a very solid midfield so far this season alongside the next player on this list and so should be one of the first names on the teamsheet for this one.

CM: Massimo Luongo

Having joined Ipswich on a free last season, Luongo's at the club has been remarkable. Slots in our predicted midfield alongside Morsy without a doubt.

RW: Omari Hutchinson

With Wes Burns still out injured, we think Kieran McKenna could turn to Omari Hutchinson to fill in outside on the wide right once again.

LW: Nathan Broadhead

Having missed out the last match against Rotherham due to illness, with Marcus Harnes proving less effective from the start, Broadhead is likely to come straight back into the starting line up for this one and look to add to his six oogoal tally.

CF: Conor Chaplin

With five goals and three assists to his name in the league so far already, Conor Chaplin has picked up this season where he left last. A shoe-in for any Ipswich Town XI when fit currently.

ST: George Hirst

Last but not least, George Hirst gets the nod to lead the line in this Ipswich XI. With three goals and assists to his name so far, he will no doubt be looking to add to that tally this weekend.