Clarke in 4th – Ranked: Middlesbrough’s top 5 most valuable players right now

Middlesbrough will be looking to push for promotion after a solid start under Michael Carrick.

It wasn’t the start anyone at Boro would have imagined considering the investment over the summer. Their poor results left them languishing in the bottom three and Chris Wilder sacked, leaving Carrick to come in a pick up the pieces.

He’s done an exceptional job so far and has won four of his five games in charge, but there’s still a long way to go.

The squad is packed full of quality that will no doubt give Carrick the tools to push for a place in the playoffs should he generate consistency.

Some of those in the squad have progressed through the ranks, some have been brought into the club recently.

So, here at FLW we’ve decided to take a look at the current five most valuable players in the Boro squad currently according to Transfermarkt.

NOTE: We’ve excluded loan players for the purpose of highlighting the value to Middlesbrough as a club, rather than the parent club of the loanee.

Quiz: 10 of these 25 Middlesbrough facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 Middlesbrough was founded in the 19th Century Real Fake

5. Marcus Forss (€3m)

Forss arrived this summer on a permanent deal from Brentford for a reported fee of £3.24m.

He has an impressive goalscoring record at the Championship level and was important for the Bees in their push for promotion two seasons ago. He found first-team football hard to come by though, making just seven appearances in the Premier League without scoring.

At just 23 though, Forss still has plenty of time to develop and will no doubt become a key part of Carrick’s plans for the long term as he looks to improve his form in the second half of the season.

4. Matt Clarke (€4m)

Another summer arrival, Clarke joined Boro for an undisclosed fee from Brighton, signing a three year deal.

He’s been an incredibly consistent centre back over the last four years, winning player of the year in three of his last four seasons.

He wasn’t given an opportunity at Brighton but his Championship form will almost certainly prove vital to Boro as they look to push on for promotion.

3. Darragh Lenihan (€4m)

The third summer arrival on this list is Lenihan as he arrived on a free transfer from Blackburn.

Lenihan boasts 190 games at Championship level and is one of the most experienced players in the Boro side. He’s brought solidity and leadership to the Boro team and was seen as a major coup for the club.

Boro’s form hasn’t been ideal this season, but he’s formed a solid partnership alongside Dael Fry in the lead up to the World Cup break under Carrick.

2. Paddy McNair (€4.5m)

At 27, McNair could be seen as veteran in this Boro side having arrived in 2018 and has gone on to make 160 appearances on Teeside.

The versatile defender has long been a source of consistency for Boro and given his estimated value to the side, they will be hoping to tie him down to a longer term deal which is due to expire in 2024.

1. Dael Fry (€5m)

The highest value player in this Boro side is undoubtedly Fry.

The academy graduate is the latest in a long line of successful players to have made it to the first team and become a regular. He’s made 203 appearances so far in his career and will no doubt be attracting interest should his form under Carrick continue.

He struggled to get into the side under Wilder but has established himself as a vital player for Carrick which will do no harm to his overall value to Middlesbrough.