Clarke-Harris starts: The predicted Peterborough United XI to face Huddersfield on Tuesday

After two positive results in a row, Peterborough United were convincingly swept aside by in-form Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium this past weekend.

Darren Ferguson’s side had not shown much early season promise but victory over Hull City nearly two weeks ago looked to have potentially turned their season around.

A last-minute victory over Queens Park Rangers followed but the Swans were always going to provide a tough test, with former Posh defender Russell Martin having his side run riot on Saturday with a 3-0 success.

Attentions for Peterborough though now have to turn to tomorrow’s home clash with Huddersfield Town, who are coming off the back of a narrow victory over Millwall – let’s see how Ferguson may line his side up against the Terriers.

It’s fair to say that there could be changes coming following the heavy defeat in South Wales and there’s players who can easily step in and make an impact.

Notable changes that could occur are firstly at wing-back – both Harrison Burrows and Idris Kanu started on Saturday but Joe Ward and Dan Butler could potentially replace them.

Frankie Kent is also waiting to try and get back into the defence, with the young Ronnie Edwards potentially getting taken out of the firing line but it could easily stay as it is for now.

Jorge Grant played a little wider in a front three against Swansea but he could slot in in a more natural attacking midfield position ahead of Sammie Szmodics, who drops out of the team in the predicted line-up.

That also means a return for Jonson Clarke-Harris, who made his comeback from a four-match ban at the weekend by coming off the bench.

He was prolific in League One last season but Clarke-Harris has only scored twice in 11 Championship outings this season, so he will be hoping to add to that if he’s given the nod against a physical Huddersfield defence.