In all honesty, it is hard to criticise Sunderland given their near perfect start to the season. Having defeated Portsmouth 3-1 at Fratton Park, the Black Cats have four wins from four, with ten goals scored and one conceded.

Although the club carried out some positive business over the summer transfer window, there were a couple of major talking points, which had fans divided.

Sunderland's star man, Jack Clarke, left the club and signed for Premier League outfit, Ipswich Town, while the club failed to bring in a prolific striker. While neither of these scenarios are catastrophic, the details of each situation provide some interesting talking points.

Jack Clarke was sold to Ipswich Town for £15m plus £5 in add-ons

After Sunderland's dismal end to the 2023/24 Championship season, many fans would have accepted that Clarke would depart the club, given his success on the pitch. Clarke was the Wearsiders' player of the year and bagged 15 goals and four assists from the left-wing.

However, as the summer went on, Clarke remained on Wearside, and started the opening two games in fine form, with a goal and assist. The left-winger's start to the season was a stark reminder of the 23-year-old's qualities and Ipswich were no doubt watching.

Sure enough, the Tractor Boys got their man a five-year deal, which was no surprise. However, the money involved in the Clarke deal caused a stir on Wearside, with some fans in uproar over the reported fee, which was £15 plus add-ons, as per BBC Sport.

Given the money involved in some of Leeds United's departures, fans rightly questioned why the Sunderland hierarchy did not push for a higher fee. While Crysencio Summerville was sold to West Ham United for £25m plus add-ons, Georginio Rutter was sold to Brighton and Hove Albion for a staggering £40m, as per BBC Sport.

When comparing the trio's impact last season, it is somewhat puzzling that there was such a difference in the transfer fees involved in the three deals. It also must be noted that Clarke missed a chunk of the season through injury, meaning his numbers could have been even higher.

According to the Sunderland Echo, the Black Cats inserted a 15% sell-on clause in the deal to sell Clarke, meaning they would be due a fee if the player left Portman Road in the future.

Although news of the clause will be welcome news to fans, they will still feel somewhat puzzled over the money involved in the deal. While Sunderland remain strong without Clarke, it is the financial aspect of the deal that will leave a bitter taste in the mouth.

Jack Clarke, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter's 2023/24 Championship statistics compared - per SofaScore Statistics Jack Clarke Crysencio Summerville Georginio Rutter Appearances 40 43 45 Goals 15 19 6 Assists 4 9 15 Expected goals (xG) 11.43 16.41 12.34 Expected assists (xA) 9.77 12.53 10.52 Successful dribbles 3.7 (60%) 2.3 (56%) 2.8 (48%) Big chances created 12 17 22

Sunderland failed to sign a prolific striker in the summer transfer window

Similar to Clarke's departure, Sunderland's failure to sign a prolific striker is not calamitous, but in time they may pay the price for not recruiting one.

Sunderland's striker search over the summer was reminiscent of a plot line from a soap opera. While Alexandre Mendy was neither coming nor going, the club failed in several other pursuits but did sign Wilson Isidor and Ahmed Abdullahi.

While Isidor had a respectable record at Zenit St Petersburg, Abdullahi had a prolific record at KAA Gent. However, Isidor has played as a winger, as well as a striker, while Abdullahi's goals came in Belgian football's third tier.

Mendy was clearly the man Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Kristjaan Speakman wanted from the start of the window, but a series of snags made the deal difficult, meaning the club were unable to land the SM Caen striker.

Eliezer Mayenda's performances on the pitch have eased some of the concerns that fans had at the start of the season, and he may prove to be the answer the Black Cats were looking for all along.

Indeed, if the Spaniard carries on his fine form, then the Sunderland hierarchy will feel justified in their summer business, and only time will tell if the club do not regret carrying out more significant deals.

Sunderland's performances on the pitch suggest that the club should have no regrets from the summer window, considering they are top with four wins from four.

However, the deal for Clarke was a painful one to take, considering the fees involved. Leeds set the benchmark for selling players, and the Black Cats should have followed suit.

Mayenda may prove to be the answer up front for the Wearsiders if he can carry on with his superb form, but it remains to be seen whether the club should have carried out more business.