Clarke, Ahmedhodzic: The Sheffield United weekend transfer headlines you might have missed

Sheffield United will be looking to make the perfect start to the 2022/23 campaign by defeating Watford at Vicarage Road on August 1st.

The Blades produced a host of encouraging displays under the guidance of manager Paul Heckingbottom during the previous campaign as they qualified for the play-offs.

Eliminated from this competition by Nottingham Forest in May, United will be determined to launch a push for automatic promotion later this year.

Heckingbottom has yet to strengthen his squad this summer despite the fact that the Blades have been linked with a number of players.

The United boss recently opted to sanction a permanent departure for Oliver Burke who joined Werder Bremen for an undisclosed fee last week.

Here, we have decided to take a look at the Sheffield United weekend transfer headlines that you might have missed…

Blades linked with move for Jack Clarke

According to a report from the Northern Echo, the Blades have made contact with Tottenham Hotspur over the possibility of signing Jack Clarke this summer.

Clarke is also attracting a great deal of interest from Sunderland who are keen to secure his services on a permanent basis after signing him on loan earlier this year.

During his temporary spell at the Stadium of Light, Clarke managed to provide five direct goal contributions in 20 league appearances for the Black Cats as they sealed promotion to the Championship.

Jake Eastwood and Adam Davies sign new deals

Jake Eastwood and Adam Davies have both opted to commit their futures to the Blades by signing new deals at Bramall Lane.

As confirmed by the club’s official website, Eastwood is expected to be loaned out by the Blades after putting pen-to-paper on a new two-year contract.

Davies meanwhile will be looking to challenge Wes Foderingham for a place in United’s starting eleven next season as he is now set to stay at the club until 2024.

United still facing competition for Anel Ahmedhodzic from Blackburn Rovers

A recent report from The Star suggested that the Blades have had an offer accepted by Malmo for defender Anel Ahmedhodzic.

However, as per The Sun, Blackburn Rovers are still looking to make a move for the defender despite this aforementioned report.

It is understood that Blackburn’s owners are willing to pay a £3m fee in order to win the race for Ahmedhodzic’s signature.