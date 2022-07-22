Clark starts: The strongest Sheffield United XI Heckingbottom can field as Watford clash looms

Sheffield United will be looking to get off to a strong start this season as they aim for promotion again after missing out last season in the play-offs.

Heckingbottom has made some additions to his squad so far this summer although with the new campaign approaching quickly, he will no doubt have more work he wants to do before the new season is underway.

With some players also injured from last season still, the Blades may be looking towards their first game of the season against newly relegated Watford with some nerves.

However, here we take a look at what could be the strongest XI to put out on the opening day.

Here we see Wes Foderingham starting in goal. The keeper played 34 league games for the Blades last season and will be looking to build upon his 18 clean sheets.

Heckingbottom stuck by a 3-5-2 formation last season and we see that again here with a back three of Jack Robinson, Ciaran Clark and John Egan. Both Robinson and Egan were regular parts of the United defence last season so the boss knows he can rely on them for a solid performance. Meanwhile, whilst Clark may be out of regular game time, the new signing will be eager to get going and we know he is able to perform at this level.

Enda Stevens joins in a midfield five with John Fleck, Sander Berge, Oliver Norwood and George Baldock. Stevens and Baldock are in use as wing-backs, able to drop back when needed. With Jayden Bogle out injured, Baldock is taking that place on the right. We saw Fleck, Norwood and Berge start plenty of games last season and the final name will be hoping to add to his goal tally this season.

New loan signing Tommy Doyle who misses out, although the 20-year-old will be hoping to have his part to play for the Blades this season.

Up front we have the familiar pair of Iliman Ndiaye and Billy Sharp. It’s not yet 100% whether Sharp will be fit for the game having suffered with injuries at the end of last season. However, if he is able to play, it feels as though the Blades boss will stick with the trusted pair.