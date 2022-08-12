Clark starts: The predicted Sheffield United XI to face Boro on Sunday

Sheffield United are back on the road this weekend in the Sky Bet Championship, locking horns with a certain Chris Wilder at Middlesbrough on Sunday.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side have had a mixed start to the season. They lost out on the opening weekend to Watford and also saw their League Cup campaign come to an end against West Brom last night.

There was a win at Bramall Lane sandwiched between those defeats, as Sheffield United overcame Millwall last Saturday.

Heading to Middlesbrough this weekend, you’d imagine that Wilder will revert to the same side that overcame Millwall after something more experimental against West Brom in the cup.

Wes Foderingham will continue in goal, whilst John Egan and Anel Ahmedhodzic are defenders likely to retain their spot, with Ciaran Clark joining them in the back-three.

As things stand, Rhys Norrington-Davies and George Baldock feel Heckingbottom’s best options at wing-back, whilst a pivot of John Fleck and Oliver Norwood in midfield has been the go-to for some time.

Moving into the final third, there are options, with Reda Khadra and James McAtee getting minutes under their belt. Billy Sharp is another that, before long, will be starting.

However, Sander Berge and Iliman Ndiaye were on the scoresheet last weekend against Millwall and should start again behind Rhian Brewster, who retains his spot.

