Luton Town face Coventry City at Wembley on Saturday afternoon with a place in next season's Premier League being the reward for the winner on the day.

The Hatters have enjoyed another incredible campaign of progression, with Rob Edwards managing to take the Bedfordshire outfit to even higher heights following Nathan Jones' November departure to the Premier League.

Both Luton and Coventry have enjoyed excellent rises in recent years, with the Hatters playing non-league football nine years ago and Saturday's fixture was a League Two match-up just five seasons ago.

How could Luton Town line up for Saturday's Championship play-off final against Coventry City?

This is the XI that Rob Edwards could name come Saturday afternoon...

Ethan Horvath has spent the full season as Luton's number one and will certainly be named in the starting XI at Wembley come Saturday afternoon.

As for the back three, the athletic Gabe Osho will likely line up on the right, with Amari'i Bell also providing mobility and pace on the left, allowing Tom Lockyer to operate in the middle and engage Viktor Gyokeres.

Marvelous Nakamba has been a fantastic January pick-up and the Aston Villa loanee should be deployed slightly ahead of Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu and Jordan, with the former aiming to sensationally represent the Hatters in five different divisions.

Cody Drameh and Alfie Doughty have thrived in the wing-back positions under a manager in Rob Edwards who places a lot of importance on these roles.

Then, leading the line will almost certainly be the physical duo of Carlton Morris and Elijah Adebayo, who have proven to be a real handful for most defences in the Championship to handle this season.

What is the Luton Town team news going into Saturday's Championship play-off final against Coventry City?

For much of the campaign, the Hatters have struggled when it comes to player availability, especially defensively speaking.

Osho, Reece Burke, Sonny Bradley and Dan Potts have all missed large parts of this campaign but there are seemingly no backline concerns going into Saturday's Wembley trip.

The only personnel issue, that Rob Edwards has alluded to, is that Cauley Woodrow will not be available for Saturday.

The Luton boss spoke to the press ahead of the game about Woodrow and his attempts to get fit for the final but he is set to miss out following the injury he picked up at Reading at the end of last month.