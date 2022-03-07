Clark Robertson identifies hidden strength fuelling Portsmouth’s play-off push

Portsmouth have endured a very up and down season under Danny Cowley, where glimmers of hope seem to have been quickly quashed by a run of bad results.

Pompey picked up two excellent wins last week in defeating Oxford United 3-2 before hammering Accrington Stanley 4-0 despite going down to ten men inside 25 minutes.

Cowley’s men are still seven points off of the play-off places in what has been accepted as a transition season on the South Coast, but they will be daring to dream with George Hirst and Aiden O’Brien building a relationship at the top of the pitch.

Centre back Clark Robertson feels that having a small squad has brought the group closer together and he explained why when he spoke to Portsmouth.co.uk.

He said: “I’ve probably not played in a squad as small as this before in my career, but it is definitely helping us.

“Everyone is pulling in the right direction, it’s the spirit, the togetherness.

“The manager keeps saying that everyone’s going to get a game because we only have 16 fit outfield players.

“It’s Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday, so everyone will play a part in matches at some point, it keeps all the players involved, nobody is missing out on squads or not playing a part. “I think everyone feels valued.

“A small squad really does help us, we just need to continue working hard and keep this winning run going.” With the play-off race set up brilliantly in League One, Portsmouth will have to win a large proportion of their final 12 fixtures to push themselves in front of the likes of Bolton Wanderers and Plymouth Argyle in gunning for a place in the top six. The Verdict

Quiz: Are these 19 Portsmouth facts genuine or fake?

1 of 19 1. Lee Brown scored Portsmouth's first League One goal in 2021/22 Genuine Fake

Small squads do tend to be more together and it can certainly be easier for the manager to keep everyone happy in terms of playing time. Robertson has spent a significant part of the season on the treatment table and will be desperate to make up for lost time at the business end. Pompey travel to rock bottom Crewe Alexandra on Tuesday evening, a huge opportunity to earn a third straight win as they fly under the radar in building a late dash towards the play-offs. Robertson’s leadership and solidity from centre back will play a huge role in taking Pompey to familiar territory heading into the final handful of fixtures.