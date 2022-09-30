Clark Robertson explains the feeling at Portsmouth heading into Ipswich Town clash

After recruiting well over the summer, Portsmouth have had a great start to the season and are still unbeaten.

Danny Cowley’s side sit third in the league one point behind top spot with a game in hand.

They are level on points with second place Ipswich Town, behind by one goal on goal difference and this weekend it is a trip to Portman Road that awaits.

Both sides look likely to have good seasons this year meaning this is a big game for the pair of them.

However, Pompey captain Clark Robertson is adamant that his side are going into the tie looking for a result as he told the club’s Official Media: “We’re obviously in a confident mood at the moment, so I don’t think we’ll be going there with any fear.

“We are still unbeaten in the league and the aim is to make sure that’s still the case when we leave the pitch at Ipswich.

“It’s an exciting game and I think it’s pretty much a sell-out – certainly in the away end – so we’ll have to quite their fans and play our own football.

“We would loved to have played last weekend because we’d built up a lot of momentum, but at least it gave us a little break. All the boys are feeling refreshed and ready to go.

“These are the kind of games you want to be involved with as a footballer and I’m sure the atmosphere will be class.

“It does give you an extra buzz when you enter the pitch and hopefully we can come away with a positive result.”

The Verdict:

This will no doubt be a good game tomorrow with two good sides and we saw in the game Ipswich played against Plymouth that it can be a competitive affair.

However, Robertson is right that his side shouldn’t be going into the game with any fear since they are level on points with Town and currently unbeaten this season.

This is a run they will be keen to continue which will no doubt serve as their motivation going into the game.

Pompey will have to prepare for a tough test but there’s no reason they can’t get a result and they shouldn’t underestimate their own abilities going into the game.