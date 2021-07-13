Clarity provided on Porto link to Liverpool’s Harry Wilson as Brentford, Fulham and Cardiff circle

Rumours that Porto are keen on signing Liverpool’s Harry Wilson this summer are not true, as per a recent report by the Liverpool Echo.

The 24-year-old attacking midfield player is widely expected to depart Anfield on a permanent deal this summer, with the likes of Brentford, Fulham, Cardiff and Swansea City having all been linked with a move for the Welshman.

Brentford are said to be set to offer £10 million for the player this summer, whilst the other listed clubs are also keen to secure Wilson’s signature.

However it has now been stated that Porto are not in for the midfielder at present, with a source close to the Portuguese club’s manager Sergio Conceicao stating the following on the speculation:

“The link about Sergio pushing for a transfer of Wilson is not true.

“We have no clue where that rumour has come from.”

Wilson was in fine form whilst on loan at Cardiff last season and notched up an impressive seven goals and 11 assists in the league for the Bluebirds before returning to Anfield this summer after Euro 2020.

The player currently has two years remaining on his contract with the Premier League side.

The Verdict

This news won’t come as too much of a boost to Cardiff, with it still appearing that Brentford are in the driving seat to bring in Wilson this summer.

The Bluebirds are seemingly keen on another loan deal, whilst Jurgen Klopp’s men are more keen to sell the 24-year-old outright after loaning him out on several occasions.

Therefore Mick McCarthy and co may well be forced to turn their attentions to more attainable targets as the gap between now and the start of the season is closing by the week.

Bringing in one or two wide players is certainly a priority for the club and it remains to be seen who they will bring in over the coming weeks.