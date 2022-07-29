Clarity offered over key Watford speculation

It looked like Watford owner Gino Pozzo was thinking about trying to sell on the club this offseason but according to the Watford Observer, he’s going nowhere.

After a Premier League relegation, the Hornets are back down in the Championship for at least a campaign and will be hoping to seal a promotion straight back up to the top flight if they can.

However, the club believed that they may have to try and break back into the Premier League without Pozzo as their owner, with claims that the current chief was planning to sell up.

Pozzo’s been the Watford owner for a decade now, having initially taken the reins in a co-partnership before being the lone owner of the Hornets in 2014. He’s overseen rises to the top flight and relegations, with a few solid cup runs thrown in too. His links to other football clubs has also seen him sign plenty of players from abroad and one of the things he is most well known for is his managerial choices.

Pozzo is a club owner that is not afraid to change the boss of Watford when results aren’t going their way and it has often worked for the Hornets. However, it looked like he might be on his way out of the club after ten years but reports from the Watford Observer today say he isn’t wanting to sell and is in fact, trying to grow the Championship club.

Speaking about the owner, Scott Duxbury said: “It’s just not true that Gino Pozzo is trying to, or wants to, sell Watford Football Club.

“Gino is absolutely not looking to sell the club, his aim is to grow and develop it. Any stories that may have been circulating are simply not true.”

The Verdict

With Watford, Gino Pozzo hasn’t been a bad owner at all and you can see that in the way that he has helped appoint some big names as the club’s manager and helped bring in some top talent.

As the owner, he has also seen the club rise up the EFL and into the Premier League and there has been plenty of success with the Italian at the helm. Reports of him potentially selling up then might have worried some members of the Watford fanbase but it appears that the owner is staying with the club.

Watford are a club that need to ensure they are strong enough to mount a promotion push this season but they are also capable of staying in the Premier League once they get there. Like Norwich, they will be fed up of bouncing between the top flight and Championship and Pozzo will want to help ensure they stay in the Premier League.

With the season set to start, they’ll be hoping they’ll now just be focused on doing that this campaign.