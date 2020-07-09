Clarity offered in regard to Sheffield Wednesday absentees

Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk is confident that Connor Wickham, Kieran Lee and Jacob Murphy will all be fit enough to feature this weekend as his side go up against Queens Park Rangers on Saturday afternoon.

Monk was forced to go without both Wickham and Lee last night as Wednesday were beaten 3-1 by Preston North End despite taking a second-half lead through Murphy.

The Championship is concluding at a rapid rate and just around the corner is a trip to West London to take on QPR.

In the wake of the defeat to Preston, Monk confirmed that it as fatigue that kept Wickham and Lee out, with the Owls not wanting to worsen the pain the pair were in by risking them at Hillsborough last night.

Nevertheless, he’s hopeful they will be right for a meeting with QPR.

As quoted by the Wednesday media, Monk said: “They don’t have specific injuries. It is just fatigue.

“There are other players on that red line of injuries so we have to be very careful in those moments, especially with Connor and Kieran’s history as well.

“They have expended a lot of energy with how they play so you have to be careful. We didn’t want to risk losing them for more than one game.

“We are hopeful they will be fit this weekend.”

Murphy hobbled off shortly after his goal last night, with the wing-back then forced to watch on as his side surrendered the points to Preston.

Like his teammates, Monk offered an update with QPR in mind:“They are all on the edge and Jacob is one of those. Hopefully it’s not too serious. We just brought him off as a precaution.

“We’ll see how he recovers tomorrow. We have a couple of days and then we go again.”

Wednesday now sit 16th in the Championship table as they continue to drift toward another season in mid-table.

The Verdict

It’s a tough period for all Championship managers, who are juggling a short schedule and heightening injury problems.

He was right to leave out both Wickham and Lee if they were struggling an withdrawing Murphy might’ve weakened Wednesday, but Monk has to protect his players.

There’s not too much at stake in terms of points for the Owls and Monk has little need to take too many risks.

Thoughts? Let us know!