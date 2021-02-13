Clarity offered around Carlos Corberan’s future as Huddersfield Town slump continues

Huddersfield Town owner, Phil Hodgkinson, has backed the work of Carlos Corberan despite the side’s current slump in the Championship.

Corberan was appointed at the John Smith’s Stadium back in the summer, with Huddersfield picking the Spaniard up from Leeds United where he’d served as the club’s under-23 head coach and on the first-team coaching staff.

There was a bright start to life as Huddersfield boss for Corberan and, after a win over Blackburn Rovers on December 29th, things were looking up.

However, the club haven’t tasted victory since then and have slipped to 17th in the Championship table now.

Back-to-back draws against Stoke City and Luton Town have stopped a losing streak, but the pressure is on Corberan to turn things around.

Hodgkinson, though, has released a statement talking all things Huddersfield and launched his backing behind Corberan.

As per Hodgkinson’s statement, he said: “When we appointed Carlos Corberan as Head Coach and approached the new season, we had two clear stated aims; to bring a style and identity back to our team, and to get back to winning games after nearly three years of not winning enough.

“As I write these notes, we’re in our toughest period of results this season. However, I want to be clear in my 100% support for the work that Carlos is doing here. Most fans we heard from saw the style in the first half of the season, and the news of Carlos’ contract extension was very well received.

“It’s true that we quickly need to get back to winning ways, and I believe that our staff and players are more than capable of that. The day-to-day work that Carlos and every member of the staff put in is outstanding, and they are an excellent fit for our club.”

Quiz: Did these 15 former Huddersfield Town players leave for a higher or lower fee than they arrived for?

1 of 15 Lee Peltier Higher Lower

Huddersfield are back in Championship action this afternoon when they take on bottom-of-the-table Wycombe Wanderers at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The Chairboys are currently cut 12 points adrift at the bottom of the table.

The Verdict

This is good to see.

Hodgkinson needs to back Corberan, who has done some really good things with Huddersfield in terms of style of play and that kind of thing.

Of course, it is a results business and Huddersfield need to get back to winning ways. However, that’s going to be easier to do with the backing of Hodgkinson.

Thoughts? Let us know!