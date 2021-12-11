Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Blackburn Rovers

Clarity offered amid Ipswich Town’s ambitious interest in Blackburn Rovers’ Tony Mowbray

Published

35 mins ago

on

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray will not be leaving Ewood Park for Ipswich Town, according to Rich Sharpe of the Lancashire Telegraph

Ipswich are on the lookout for a new boss after parting company with Paul Cook following a sub-par start to the League One season, despite their billing as promotion favourites.

It was claimed by Suffolk News that Ipswich were eyeing an ambitious move to appoint Mowbray, with the Tractor Boy’s legend high up on their list of candidates to replace Cook.

However, as per Rich Sharpe, Mowbray will not be turning his back on the project at Blackburn in favour of a return to Portman Road.

Blackburn have picked up four wins in their last five fixtures in the Championship, cementing their place in the race to secure play-off football this season.

Mowbray’s side are sitting fourth in the table, trailing only Fulham, AFC Bournemouth and West Brom ahead of this afternoon’s clash with the Cherries.

Ipswich currently sit 11th in the League One table and are battling to keep the play-off places within their sights. They take on Wigan Athletic this afternoon at the DW Stadium, with Leam Richardson’s set to provide John McGreal another stern test of his interim charge.

The Verdict 

This isn’t really a surprise.

Forget Mowbray’s connection with those at Ipswich, he’s building something at Blackburn and has a real chance of play-off football this season in the Championship.

That’s not a project he’s going to want to walk away from at this stage, particularly for a League One rebuild.

Had this been in the summer, it might have been different, but it doesn’t feel like a mid-season move.

Thoughts? Let us know! 


Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

