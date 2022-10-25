Clare starts: The predicted Charlton Athletic XI to face MK Dons tonight

Charlton Athletic will hope to make it four wins on the bounce when they welcome League One strugglers MK Dons to The Valley on Tuesday evening.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi’s goal ensured that Ben Garner’s side came away with all three points at Shrewsbury Town on Saturday and they’re now back in south London for their midweek tie.

Their opponents were tipped by many to challenge for promotion again this season but they’ve been one of the worst teams in the third tier so far and find themselves propping up the table – perhaps due to the departure of some key players in the summer and last season’s play-off loss.

MK Dons still have some quality players and a well-respected young coach in Liam Manning, so Garner will not want to underestimate them this evening.

With that in mind, here’s the Charlton XI we expect to see named for tonight’s game…

Jojo Wollacott has been the Charlton boss’ first choice goalkeeper since he brought him across from Swindon Town in the summer and should reprise his role against MK Dons.

It would be a surprise to see Garner shift away from the 4-4-2 formation that has brought success for the Addicks in recent weeks but there may be a chance to the back four with one eye on Saturday’s game against Ipswich Town.

Mandela Egbo, another of the summer signings, has really found his feet recently but he may be rested ahead of the weekend’s game against high-flying Ipswich with Sean Clare starting in his place.

Ryan Fraser and George Dobson are likely to start in central midfield once again while Jesurun Rak-Sakyi could keep his place after bagging the winner against Shrewsbury but Josh Payne may get the nod over Tyreece Campbell on the left after impressing from the bench on Saturday.

Corey Blackett-Taylor is said to be touch and go after missing out due to injury on the weekend so Garner is unlikely to risk him while Diallang Jaiyesimi is still missing due to injury.

The Addicks boss will likely be tempted to hand Chuks Aneke a rare start after a string of substitute appearances but he could save him for the Ipswich game meaning that with Miles Leaburn injured, Charlie Kirk partners Jayden Stockley once again.