Highlights Devante Cole has been in excellent form this season, with 16 goals and three assists in 26 League One appearances.

Huddersfield Town have been linked with Cole.

However, reports linking Cole to Huddersfield are believed to be "wide of the mark".

Reports linking Huddersfield Town to Barnsley striker Devante Cole are wide of the park, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

There has been plenty of speculation about Cole in recent months - and that is no shock considering the forward has been in excellent form this term.

Registering 16 goals and three assists in 26 League One appearances this term, he has arguably done enough to make the step up to a higher level, although he has struggled in the Championship before.

Scoring a hat-trick on the opening day of the 2023/24 campaign in a 7-0 win against Port Vale, he has been able to utilise the confidence he gained from that match throughout the rest of the season so far.

And he has continued to score regularly, registering four goals in his last four league matches. These goals have helped the Tykes pick up an extra six points in these four matches, reinforcing just how crucial he has been for Neill Collins.

His goalscoring contributions have allowed his team to remain in the promotion mix at this point.

League One Top Six (As of 18th January) P GD Pts 1 Portsmouth 27 17 53 2 Peterborough United 26 24 52 3 Derby County 26 24 52 4 Bolton Wanderers 24 21 51 5 Barnsley 26 20 49 6 Oxford United 26 15 49

The 28-year-old's future is currently uncertain though, not just because of his links to other teams in recent months, but also because his contract at Oakwell expires in the summer.

He is free to talk to non-UK clubs about a potential pre-contract agreement - and he can also engage in talks with UK clubs shortly before his deal comes to an end.

The Terriers need all the firepower they can get with Darren Moore's side still needing points on the board in their quest to escape the drop.

Coming dangerously close to being relegated last term, with only Neil Warnock's miracle job saving them in the end, they need to give themselves the best chance of securing survival.

Cole's firepower could help to guide them to safety, although it's unclear whether he could make the step up and still be an asset in Yorkshire.

Reports linking him with a move to the John Smith's Stadium are thought to be "wide of the mark" though, which means a switch to the Terriers may not be on the horizon for the 28-year-old.

Huddersfield Town could benefit from signing Devante Cole

Huddersfield are scoring at a rate of a goal per league game this term.

But that may not be enough considering they are conceding far more goals than they are scoring.

This is why they could benefit from some attacking additions, especially after a quiet summer.

Cole could end up being a great signing for them and he certainly isn't short of confidence at the moment, so it could be the right moment to bring him in.

However, it will be a big ask of him to make the step up mid-season - and it would be interesting to see how he adapts if he did move up a league this month.