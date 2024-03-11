Highlights Rav van den Berg probably won't leave Middlesbrough this summer unless a significant offer arrives, Graeme Bailey believes.

The defender, attracting interest from Premier League clubs, is thriving at Boro.

Everton and West Ham are two Premier League sides that are keen on him.

Graeme Bailey doesn't believe Rav van den Berg will leave Middlesbrough during the summer unless a "silly" offer comes in for him, speaking in an interview with Boro News.

The Dutchman only joined the Teesside club last term - and would have been hoping to compete in a side that was pushing for promotion.

Unfortunately, they are now outsiders to secure a top-six finish and promotion is looking unlikely at this point, especially when considering the strength of the teams in the promotion mix.

Nonetheless, van den Berg will be pleased with how his first season has gone at the Riverside, performing well currently and doing enough to attract interest from Premier League teams.

Rav van den Berg's league record (2023/24) (As of March 11th) [Sofascore] Appearances 28 Started 27 Average Sofascore rating 6.88 Passing accuracy 88% Total duels won 59% Aerial duels won 69%

Everton are one team that have been linked with a move for the defender - and that isn't a surprise considering they also have Hull City star Jacob Greaves on their shortlist.

With Jarrad Branthwaite potentially departing in the summer, they will need a replacement and the Toffees are seemingly turning their attention to the Championship.

Whether he would make the move to Goodison Park remains to be seen though, with his brother Sepp representing Liverpool.

Graeme Bailey on interest in Middlesbrough's van den Berg

The Toffees aren't the only top-flight team keen on the 19-year-old, with HITC believing that AFC Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Crystal Palace and West Ham United have also watched him in recent months.

With this volume of interest in him, many people wouldn't be surprised if he left Boro in the summer, especially with Michael Carrick's side not on course for promotion at this point.

But Bailey believes he probably won't move on during the next window, telling Boro News: "On van den Berg, he’s attracting interest. It’s not a huge shock, he’s playing well.

"I don’t think he’ll leave this summer unless it’s a silly offer, which I don’t see coming, particularly.

"He’s got his feet on the ground. There’s a reason he chose Middlesbrough ahead of a few other clubs in the first place. He wanted to play football.

"He’s still a teenager, so I think he’s a good year away from being ready for that [a move]."

Middlesbrough remains the best place for Rav van den Berg at this stage

Van den Berg has been trusted at centre-back and at full-back this term.

Able to test himself in two positions, the Dutchman will have richly benefitted from this experience.

The fact he's getting so much game time at 19 is also a major boost for him - because that will only help to speed up his development.

With this in mind, Boro has to be the best place for him at this stage.

Considering his age and the fact he still has plenty of time left on his contract at the Riverside, the Teesside outfit are in a strong position at the negotiating table and that will only help the club if they are desperate to keep him.