Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Millwall are facing a big decision on the future of head coach Joe Edwards.

Edwards was appointed as Lions boss in November, replacing Gary Rowett, who departed the club by mutual consent after almost four years at The Den.

The 37-year-old previously had spells as a coach at Chelsea and Everton, as well as an interim stint as manager of England U20s, but it has not worked out for him at Millwall so far, and he has won just four of his 19 games in charge, drawing four and losing 11.

The Lions suffered their sixth defeat in seven league games as they were beaten 2-0 at home by Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, with first half goals from Ike Ugbo and Anthony Musaba sealing all three points for the Owls.

Millwall currently sit 21st in the Championship table, and they are now just one point clear of the relegation zone ahead of the trip to face Southampton at St Mary's on Saturday.

Palmer: Joe Edwards future is a tough call for Millwall

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer admitted that Millwall are facing a difficult decision on Edwards' future, but he does believe the Lions have the players needed to stay in the Championship.

"It's amazing what happens with football clubs and how long a season is in football," Palmer said.

"Last season they were 45 minutes away from the play-offs, and they got rid of manager Gary Rowett.

"Look at them now, a season on they are struggling to stay in the Championship.

"It's a very difficult call now, Millwall are in freefall, they lost a six-pointer against Sheffield Wednesday at home.

"Had Millwall won that game, I would have said that would have automatically condemned Sheffield Wednesday to being back in League One.

"Should they sack Joe Edwards or should they stick with him? It's a very, very difficult call.

"If you sack him and you bring in a new manager, the new manager hasn't got a transfer window to work with, but are the players good enough to keep the club in the division? I really do believe that.

"So it will be interesting to see what Millwall do, I think they will probably give it another game or decide to run it until the end of the season and hope that Joe is good enough to keep them in that position.

"It's a very, very difficult one to call, but only time will tell whether Millwall have got it right with Joe Edwards."

Millwall should consider ending Joe Edwards experiment

It has been an incredibly disappointing few months for Millwall.

Edwards looked to be an exciting choice for the Lions after establishing a reputation as a talented coach at Chelsea and Everton, and his appointment continued the trend of Championship clubs going for young, up-and-coming managers.

However, Edwards has struggled to make an impact so far, and his record of four wins in 19 games is alarming.

Millwall won three consecutive games over the festive period, but just one point from the last seven league matches has put them in serious relegation danger, and there is little sign that Edwards is the right man to keep the club in the division.

Edwards looks set to remain in charge for the game against Southampton, but it seems unlikely his side will pick up any points at St Mary's, and with Queens Park Rangers hosting bottom side Rotherham United, there is a realistic chance the Lions could be in the bottom three on Saturday night.