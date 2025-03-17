This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

It has been claimed that the lack of transparency from Queens Park Rangers’ owners could be a sign that they will soon look to sell the west London club.

R's fans rarely hear from majority owner Ruben Gnanalingam, as well as fellow shareholders Richard Reilly and Amit Bhatia.

As such, it has been stated that there is not the same connection between fans and owners that existed during QPR’s recent periods of success.

QPR owners are “not transparent enough” with fanbase

After successfully evading relegation from the Championship last term after drafting in manager Marti Cifuentes midway through the season, QPR have continued an upward trajectory under the Spanish boss.

Whilst a play-off push appears unlikely with eight games remaining, the Hoops look comfortable in their midtable perch of 14th, with seven points separating QPR from the relegation zone.

However, a run of seven games without a win has dampened spirits at Loftus Road, a mood compounded by a lack of communication from the owners to the fanbase.

Although CEO Christian Nourry has been credited with acting as a spokesperson for the club, Football League World’s QPR fan pundit Louis Moir believes the ownership’s lack of direct transparency could be a hint that they are keen to sell up.

Asked by FLW for his feelings on the transparency of the club’s ownership, Louis replied: “I’d still say that the owners are not transparent enough with the fans.

“Because obviously a lot of it is now coming from the CEO Christian Nourry, whether that's injury updates, any on-or-off the pitch matters.

“Everything comes through him - you still don't hear anything from the owners.

“I thought that would probably change, but it's not really changed that much in all honesty, despite progressing as a club.

“We’ve not been in the best form of late, but you can see the direction we're heading in.

“You'd think the owners would be a bit more transparent.”

Lack of direct communication from QPR owners could be a sign they will depart

In recent years there have been a lot of efforts made to improve the R’s position off the field, with a new training ground opened in the summer of 2023.

The club had previously outlined plans for a new stadium, which came with the caveat that external investment would be required.

So far, there has been no update for some time on QPR’s plans for a new home, with no investors publicly coming forward.

But Louis would not rule out changes at boardroom level, explaining: “I have a feeling that they may well sell up if someone comes in with a decent offer.

“I do believe that, and I think that getting a new training ground all sorted was maybe a priority and sort of making the club a bit more stable, before they moved on.

“Because they have been there a long time now, so maybe that's a sign that their hearts aren’t totally in it.

“They don't have that connection with the fans maybe as much as they thought they did when we've had promotions, when we've done really well.

“But the likes of Reuben Gnanalingam, even Amit Bhatia, they're just really quiet and everything's coming through Christian Nourry.

“At the end of the day he's not the owner and it's like he's running everything.

“Maybe it's a sign they want to move on as well.

“It wouldn’t be the worst thing because I think the club from the very, very top had needed a big refresh for a while now.

“You never know - it could well happen.”