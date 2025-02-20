This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Although Birmingham City find themselves in League One this season, the league leaders are in the best health they have been in for some time.

That claim has been made after runaway leaders Birmingham find themselves six points clear of second-placed Wycombe Wanderers in the third-tier, with the Blues also booking a trip to Wembley after defeating Bradford City in the semi-finals of the EFL Trophy.

Birmingham City now have “better chance at long-term success”

Knighthead’s initial involvement in the summer of 2023 saw the Blues relegated from the Championship, but it appears the Tom Brady-faced leadership of the club has settled into the role following early teething issues.

Birmingham City's last five league finishes Season Division Position 2023/24 Championship 22nd 2022/23 Championship 17th 2021/22 Championship 20th 2020/21 Championship 18th 2019/20 Championship 20th

After heavily investing in the playing squad following relegation, Birmingham look set for an instant return to the second tier, with the Blues six points clear with 17 games remaining of the League One season.

But despite Birmingham operating lower down the EFL than they were last season following relegation at the end of the 2023/24 Championship season, FLW's Blues pundit Mike Gibbs believes the club are far better off compared to last year.

Mike told FLW: “I think as a club we’re in a much better place than this time last year.

“Not that we were in a particular bad place this time last year, versus the year before, but I definitely think we’re in a better place.

“Obviously we’re in League One, so on the pitch you could argue we’re in a worse position.

“But, actually I think we’ve got a much better squad and a much better chance at long-term success this time this year than where we were last year.”

High-flying Birmingham City have “stabilised”

Most fanbases are at the happiest when their team are winning on the pitch, with Chris Davies’ side having already won twice as many matches this season as they did last campaign.

Across all competitions, Brum only managed 15 wins last season, whilst Tuesday night’s victory Birmingham’s 31st of the campaign to date.

Fans have also been impressed by Knighthead’s approach to Birmingham’s stadium situation.

Whilst aggressively pursuing a move to a new home in Bordesley, work has been carried out at Birmingham’s current ground, St. Andrew’s, renovating parts of the stadium that were impacted by the discovery of asbestos.

Progress off the field has been matched on the pitch, with Birmingham securing their first trip to Wembley since winning the 2011 League Cup.

Mike continued: “I think having gotten a number of players off our books, having sorted the ground out, certainly stabilised a lot.

“Brought in some really good talents, quite young talent as well that’s only going to get better.

“Top of the league, still in the (EFL Trophy), I think we’re definitely in a better position now.”

The Blues return to action this Saturday, when they visit Reading in a 12.30pm kick-off.

Birmingham travel to Reading’s Select Car Leasing Stadium looking to improve upon their last meeting with the Royals, a 1-1 draw at St. Andrew’s back in August.