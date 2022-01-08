Claim made over Ben Brereton Diaz’ exit stance amid Brighton, Leeds United, Newcastle United, West Ham links

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray believes Chilean forward Ben Brereton Diaz isn’t looking to force a move away from the Championship side during this window, as he spoke to the Lancashire Telegraph.

This is despite interest from the likes of Brighton & Hove Albion, Leeds United, Newcastle United and West Ham United in recent months, all of whom currently ply their trade in the top flight of English football.

The 22-year-old has been in scintillating form for both club and country since the end of the last term, thriving with Chile at the Copa America and scoring three goals in nine appearances for his nation after making his debut in the summer.

Also scoring 20 goals in 25 league matches for Rovers this season, thriving domestically after a successful summer in South America, he has established himself as one of the best strikers in the second tier, only second to Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic in the top scorers tally in the second tier.

After initially struggling to settle into life at Ewood Park, he has now taken on the role of being Blackburn’s main talisman with ease, with former key men Adam Armstrong and Harvey Elliott both leaving the club during the previous transfer window.

This has set up the Chilean nicely for a potential step up to the Premier League and there has been no shortage of reported interest in his signature, but current boss Mowbray believes the 22-year-old’s head hasn’t been turned at this stage.

He said: “I would never stand in anyone’s way, I don’t think Ben has that inclination that he’s looking to get away.

“He loves coming into training every day, loves the fact he plays just about every minute, the fact he plays just about every game, I think he’s really enjoying his football.

“He’s 22, he’s not in a rush. If he was 27 or 28 then I’m pretty sure he’ll be looking for the Premier League and the money that goes with it and for his career and play and win trophies.

“He’s enjoying his international football of course and I think he’s a young boy and I don’t think he’s in a rush.”

The Verdict:

It remains to be seen whether he can sustain his current form or anywhere near that during the second half of the season, so no one would blame him for taking the step up now if that opportunity comes his way.

However, for the sake of his long-term future, he may be best served staying at Rovers for the time being, where he can continue to develop and thrive as he looks to guide the Lancashire outfit back to the Premier League.

Having a promotion on his CV would be impressive, especially if he goes on to continue playing a huge part in that, so there are definitely benefits to him if he stays put.

It may also be a difficult task to adapt to life in the top flight if he arrives mid-season and that could be massively detrimental to his confidence, so plying his trade where he feels the most comfortable and confident has to be the best option for him at this stage.

This probably means remaining at Ewood Park – and if he wants to maintain his current goalscoring record – he will need to be fully focused on his current side amid major transfer speculation. That’s why he could benefit hugely from reassessing his future at the end of the season.