Almost 12 years ago, Wigan Athletic were the envy of the country as they defied Manchester City to lift the FA Cup for the first time in their history.

Today, the mood is very different around the DW Stadium as the club languish at the tail end of the League One table, eight points and three places above the relegation zone.

While the outlook might seem grim from the outside looking in, the Latics are undergoing a transformation which could see them rise back up the Football League.

Wigan Athletic's owners in it for the long haul

In the summer of 2023, local businessman, Mike Danson, bought Wigan and saved them from entering administration after the club were relegated to League One.

Since then, the Latics' financial situation has improved, as the club recently announced pre-tax losses of £8.2m for the financial year ending June 30, 2024, down from just under £13.4m from the previous 12 months.

When asked whether he thought his club's owners were in it for the long haul, FLW's Wigan Athletic fan pundit, Corey Bissell, said he believes they are.

"I'm going to say yes because reports came out this week of the amount of money that the guy [Mike Danson] put in," Corey told Football League World.

"You don't put in that amount of money if you don't have a long-term vision and, obviously, they said that they've got a long-term vision.

"With our club, we sort of tend to err on the side of caution with those kinds of things, but I believe they are."

Related Exclusive: Bristol Rovers, Wigan Athletic and Bradford City eyeing move for ex-Man Utd striker Ex-Manchester United prospect and current Macclesfield Town man D'Mani Mellor is of interest to a number of EFL clubs, FLW can exclusively reveal

Ryan Lowe appointment a statement of intent

Considering Ryan Lowe's Championship pedigree with Preston North End, his appointment by the Wigan hierarchy must be regarded as a coup.

Although he is yet to taste victory in his opening two matches as manager, Lowe must be regarded as a long-term appointment and one who can lift the Latics out of League One.

Corey continued: "I think the move from Maloney to Ryan Lowe shows that they have ambition to get out of this league.

"I can't see any club employing a manager with the quality of Ryan Lowe without having the intention to go and push on, so you've got to say yeah, they probably do have the intentions there in the long haul."

Lowe has previous success in managing in League One and enjoyed a successful stint as Plymouth Argyle manager before leaving for Championship outfit Preston, teeing up Steven Schumacher to achieve promotion with the Pilgrims.

Under Lowe's stewardship, the Lilywhites improved season on season and finished 10th during the 2023/24 campaign, their best finish in four years.

Although Wigan will be viewed as a step-down for Lowe, he will see potential in the Latics and if they swerve relegation, which they surely will, then he can build for next season.

Ryan Lowe's managerial record by club - per Transfermarkt Club Matches Points per match (PPM) Wins Draws Losses Bury 75 1.55 34 22 25 Plymouth Argyle 128 1.55 57 27 44 Preston North End 125 1.37 47 30 48 Wigan Athletic 2 0.50 0 1 1

It has been a turbulent few years for Latics supporters and at times they must have been wondering if their club would be in existence at all.

However, under Danson they are turning a corner and if they can steer themselves to safety this season, then they can start to look up rather than down.