Birmingham City have enjoyed a strong year and look set to earn promotion back to the Championship at the first attempt.

The Blues hired Chris Davies as manager in the summer following their relegation, and he has guided the team to an impressive campaign.

The club’s owner, Tom Wagner, will be hoping that he is the man to guide the side forward in the second tier as well, with their long-term sights set on the Premier League.

This summer will be important for Birmingham in re-establishing themselves as a competitive force at that level after struggling in the years prior to their relegation.

League One standings 2024-25 (As of March 26th) Team P GD Pts 1 Birmingham City 36 +35 83 2 Wrexham 38 +22 74 3 Wycombe Wanderers 37 +28 71 4 Charlton Athletic 38 +14 66 5 Stockport County 38 +18 65 6 Huddersfield Town 37 +18 61

Birmingham weakness claim

When asked what the club’s biggest weakness is right now, FLW’s Birmingham fan pundit Mike Gibbs highlighted a lack of creativity in the side.

He believes this is an area that could be improved in the summer through the transfer market, mentioning the attacking midfield and wide roles in particular.

“The club’s in a great position, I think with the owners that we’ve got, the plans for the new ground, everything that’s going on at the club is positive,” Gibbs told Football League World.

“Obviously, heavy investment in the training facilities as well, I think it’s very, very difficult to pick a weakness, really.

“I think there are probably a couple of areas I’d look at.

“On the pitch, there is going to be a step-up in quality next year in the Championship, and I think we’re going to have to invest.

“I think, of all the areas in the pitch, attacking midfield and wide areas, we’re probably lacking a bit of creativity at times.

“It’s one area where no one has really been able to make their own.”

Lack of youth players concern

Gibbs also raised an issue with the lack of youth players coming through right now, claiming he’d like to see this improve going forward as well.

“Probably the biggest area, for me, is the lack of youth team players knocking on the first team door,” he continued.

“I think we’ve had a good history, certainly over the last 10 years or so, of players coming through, even up to last year with Rommel Donovan coming through.

“At the moment, there doesn’t seem to be anyone that’s knocking on that door and pushing for a place in the squad, let alone a place in the first team.

“I think every fan likes to see players come through the youth system and play, so I think we need to be doing more of that.”

Birmingham lead the League One table by nine points with 10 games to play, two more than second-place Wrexham.

Birmingham can address this weaknesses long-term

It’s expected that Birmingham will have money to spend this summer, if last year is any indication, so improving the side’s creativity is an issue they can quickly try to resolve.

Davies will be keen to improve the team regardless, with the manager hoping to build a competitive side for the Championship next year.

On the youth player side, Birmingham have done quite well in the recent past in bringing players through, such as Jobe Bellingham and Jordan James, even though this season has been lacking.

One down year isn’t any reason for a big worry, but it is something supporters will want to see addressed over time if this becomes the start of a barren period for their otherwise successful academy system.