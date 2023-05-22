Sunderland's chances of signing Paris St-Germain midfield Edouard Michut permanently are looking "increasingly unlikely", according to this morning's report from the Northern Echo.

The Black Cats negotiated an option for the Frenchman to join the club permanently when he arrived on loan last summer, with Tony Mowbray's side reportedly needing to cough up around €2.5m if they did want to lure him to Wearside for the long term.

That total could rise to €5m if the club are promoted to the top flight - and L'Equipe reported that this permanent agreement was set to be finalised this summer.

The Jobe Bellingham factor

Unfortunately for Michut, it looks as though the Black Cats' budget is going to be spent elsewhere with Bellingham reportedly on the verge of joining the club.

It has been claimed that the club will spend £3m to lure the Birmingham City youngster to the Stadium of Light, a deal that could take up a massive chunk of their summer budget considering their funds will be limited.

Not only will this deal take up a lot of their budget - but it would also mean Mowbray has another option in the middle of the park and that could persuade the club not to pursue Michut permanently.

The latter has made 28 competitive appearances this season and has done well to adapt to the demands of Championship football, so he could feel hard done by if he doesn't earn a longer-term switch to the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats need to ensure they don't fall foul of financial fair play rules, so unless they decide to cash in on the likes of Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts, they probably can't afford to splash out on Michut.

It's a shame because at 20, the midfielder will only get better, but they already have a decent number of young midfield options at their disposal.

Not only is Bellingham set to sign, but Dan Neil and Pierre Ekwah are both at the club and could be regular starters for the long term, something that would limit Michut's game time.

The latter only played a very small part for the Black Cats in the play-offs too, so it seems wise for them to devote cash to other areas once they have recruited Bellingham.

The forward department certainly needs to be revamped regardless of whether Ross Stewart stays or not, so signing the PSG man seems unwise at this point.