Championship side Leeds United were never serious about their pursuit of Fabio Carvalho, according to Leeds Live.

The 21-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan at RB Leipzig, but failed to win too much game time out in Germany and was recalled by his parent club Liverpool because of that.

Even though the attacking midfielder was unable to make much of an impact for Leipzig, that didn't prevent them from generating plenty of interest, and the Reds were prepared to send him out on loan again.

Plenty of teams in England's top two tiers were believed to be keen on the former Fulham man, including the Cottagers and fellow Premier League team Wolverhampton Wanderers.

A move back to Craven Cottage, even temporarily, may have been appealing for the Portugal youth international considering how much success he enjoyed during his time in the English capital.

Teams in the second tier also took an interest in him, with Leicester City, Hull City, Leeds and Southampton all linked.

All four teams currently sit in or around the top six, making all of these destinations potentially attractive for Carvalho who won't be against recording another promotion on his CV.

He ended up joining Hull in the end, which came as a surprise to some considering some of the other interested teams are in a very strong financial position, including Fulham.

Leeds United's interest in Carvalho

Leeds were never serious about their pursuit of Carvalho, even if they were interested in him, according to Leeds Live.

The same outlet believes this is because they already have a number of wide attacking midfield options available to them at this point.

In terms of wide players, they have Crysencio Summerville, Willy Gnonto, Dan James and Jaidon Anthony at their disposal at the moment, with the latter yet to be recalled by AFC Bournemouth.

Leeds United could have benefitted from having Fabio Carvalho

Carvalho can play as a number 10 and this is a position that Leeds could benefit from strengthening before the transfer window shuts.

Georginio Rutter and Joel Piroe can operate in this role - but both may be needed in the starting lineup or one of them could get injured.

With this in mind, they will find themselves without a huge amount of depth in the central advanced midfield department if there's an injury or suspension in this area.

The one thing Carvalho wouldn't have been guaranteed at Elland Road is game time though.

And that's why they may have missed out on the 21-year-old, even if they had been serious about their pursuit of the attacking midfielder.