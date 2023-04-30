Leeds United full-back Cody Drameh looks set to leave the Premier League club this summer.

That is according to the Daily Mail, who claim that it is their understanding that Drameh is heading for the Elland Road exit door in the coming months.

The 21-year-old is only tied down at Elland Road until the summer of 2024, meaning that this summer, there is pressure on Leeds to cash in if a new deal is not going to be agreed.

How has Drameh got on out on loan at Luton?

It is perhaps surprising that a new deal with Leeds has not been looked at or worked out, though.

Drameh has done excellently at Luton Town since his winter arrival at Kenilworth Road, and having performed well at Cardiff on loan previously, he essentially has a year of good Championship football under his belt.

Which teams are interested in signing Drameh?

Of course, if Drameh is to leave Leeds, interested clubs will have to fork out some money, and it appears one of the sides willing to do so is Burnley.

Preparing for their Premier League return next season with promotion wrapped up, as per the Daily Mail, the Clarets are set to re-ignite their interest in the 21-year-old,

Kompany's side also showed an interest in the young full-back during the January transfer window.

A recent tweet from Fabrizio Romano also suggested there was a possibility a move to Luton Town could perhaps be on the cards, claiming that Leeds could be open to selling Drameh this summer.

This seems very very unlikely unless they are promoted, though

German side Eintracht Frankfurt are also said to be keen.

Would Drameh be a good signing for Burnley?

I think that Cody Drameh would be an excellent signing for Burnley, providing that he did not cost a fortune.

As outlined above, having had two stints on loan in the Championship, it is about time that the young defender got to test himself at Premier League level.

If Drameh is convinced that the opportunity will not come at Leeds, then he needs to look elsewhere, and Burnley could be a great destination.

You only have to look at their team this season at the likes of Ian Maatsen and Conor Roberts to see how much full-backs can thrive in the Belgian's system and there's no reason we could not be saying the same about Drameh next season.