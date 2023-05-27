Crystal Palace’s Jesurun Rak-Sakyi seems to be a wanted man this summer, and it is likely his next destination is going to be in the Championship, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Rak-Sakyi has just enjoyed a successful loan spell at League One side Charlton Athletic, and it seems that his parent club are looking to loan the attacker once again this summer.

Nixon was asked if he could stay with the Palace squad next season or if a loan move to the Championship most was likely. He stated that a move to England’s second tier is the most likely option.

Who has been linked with Jesurun Rak-Sakyi?

The 20-year-old enjoyed a fine season on loan at Charlton, in what was his first taste of regular first-team football in England.

Rak-Sakyi netted 15 times in 43 games in the wide role he operated for the Addicks, and his performances earned him the club’s Player of the Year award.

The youngster seemingly has considerable options ahead of him at Palace, and with him still at a young age, it seems the club wants to continue his development on loan at another club.

As expected, interest has been high in the attacker, with so far three Championship teams claiming to be interested in signing him on loan.

In April, it was reported by The Sun, that Ipswich Town were keen to beat off competition to sign Rak-Sakyi on loan this summer. The Tractor Boys have just won promotion to the Championship, and it seems Kieran McKenna is keen on adding to his already strong attack.

While another team who are said to be interested in the young player is Luton Town, they are preparing for a huge play-off final game, and it has been claimed that, if they were to gain promotion to the Premier League, a deal might not happen.

While in the last couple of days it has also emerged that Cardiff City are also keen on signing Rak-Sakyi and are said to be prepared to battle it out for his signature this summer.

Would Rak-Sakyi be a good signing for a Championship team?

It was clear to see that Rak-Sakyi was very good at League One level this season, and probably the next step in his development would be to move up a league to the Championship.

The 20-year-old showed that he was able to produce consistent performances for a side that wasn’t a strong team, so if he did join a better-quality side, it could allow the player to flourish more.

Rak-Sakyi is obviously held in high regard at Palace, and with the club still having many options in wide areas, it seems they are keen to let him have another season of football under his belt before moving him into the first-team picture.

So, the winger would no doubt improve any of these teams that are interested in him, but it is about him making the right move that would allow him to improve and play on a regular basis, as his game time is important for his development.