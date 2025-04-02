This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Preston North End have been predicted to endure a huge turnover in players this summer due to expiring contracts – with the potential rebuild of Paul Heckingbottom’s squad labelled “one of the biggest” in the club’s history.

The Lilywhites are situated firmly in the middle of the Championship table with seven games to go, clear of both the relegation spots and the battle for a play-off finish.

With another season of second tier football all but confirmed, Preston’s attention will be turning towards the summer, which has been predicted to be a busy window for the Lancashire outfit.

“Massive, massive rebuild” could be on the cards for Preston North End

Currently, 14 players in Paul Heckingbottom’s first-team squad are out of contract this summer, ranging from youth prospects to regular starters.

Star striker Emil Riis is still waiting to be offered a new contract, whilst defensive duo Jordan Storey and Liam Lindsay have been mainstays at the back.

In recent weeks, Heckingbottom has stressed that Preston’s tight budget precluded North End from sorting out contracts, implying that the Lilywhites will struggle to keep all 14 players – if they wanted to.

Preston North End Contracts That Are Set To Expire in June 2025 Player Position Liam Lindsay Defender Freddie Woodman Goalkeeper Robbie Brady Full-back/Winger Jordan Storey Defender Andrew Hughes Defender Emil Riis Forward Patrick Bauer Defender Duane Holmes Midfielder Ryan Ledson Midfielder Kian Best Defender Ched Evans Forward Kitt Nelson Forward Kian Taylor Defender Finlay Cross-Adair Forward

As such, Football League World's Preston North End pundit Darren believes that the club may face an exodus of players this summer, as well as the tall ask of rebuilding the squad.

Asked for his biggest worry about Preston’s upcoming transfer window, Darren told FLW: “My main concern this summer is that obviously we’ve got a lot of players that are due to end their contracts.

“There are players in our team that we really can't afford to not backfill and not get other players in if they do go out, if they don't return.

“It’s going to be a completely new-look Preston squad next season.

“I think Paul Heckingbottom needs to understand now who is going and who he wants to replace them and bring in.

“It’s going to be a massive, massive rebuild in the summer for Preston North End.

“Probably one of the biggest we've ever had at this club and I do feel like if we don't get the right players in we could be in big, big trouble.”

“We won’t be seeing him in a Preston shirt again” - Freddie Woodman prediction made

Darren highlighted one player in particular he felt would definitely be leaving Deepdale this summer, suggesting that goalkeeper Freddie Woodman had played his last game for Preston.

The goalie turned his ankle during the international break, ruling Woodman out for the rest of the season.

With Woodman’s contract expiring this summer, Darren believes the goalkeeper will move on – claiming that the shot-stopper had already downed tools earlier in the campaign.

He explained: “Obviously, we know now that Freddie Woodman is injured for the rest of the season.

“His contract’s up at the end of the season as well, so I wouldn't be surprised if he's already on the phone with other clubs, trying to look for a move to another club at the end of the season.

“He can start now because he’s got a lot of time.

“We won’t be seeing him in a Preston shirt ever again, because I think he checked out a long time ago.”