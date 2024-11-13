This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Our Birmingham City fan pundit believes that signing Scott Twine in the summer would have brought a different edge to the team, with the attacking midfielder being able to unlock a defence.

The 25-year-old was linked with a summer move to Birmingham City, which seemed very ambitious at the time, but in hindsight, given some of the money they spent, perhaps it wasn't.

Twine sealed a permanent move to Bristol City instead after spending time on loan at Ashton Gate last season, and the former Burnley man had proved an excellent addition to Liam Manning's side prior to injury.

The 25-year-old undoubtedly possesses the quality to play in the Championship, but so do plenty of other summer signings Birmingham made, and had he signed for Blues in the summer he would surely be a key player for Chris Davies' side.

Birmingham City, Scott Twine claim made

We asked our Birmingham City fan pundit, Mike Gibbs, if there was a player he wished his club had signed after previously being linked with, and it's clear that Twine is a player who fits that bill.

Speaking to Football League World, Mike said: "I think the one player I’d probably go back to is Scott Twine.

“I know there was only a slim hope of coming to Blues, but he was the one player I thought would really bring a different edge to the team, and he’d have been great at breaking the lines and breaking the defences.

“I think it would be him for me. I don’t think it’s feasible or that it would happen. It’s just one of those things where the ship has sailed, but he would be the one for me."

Scott Twine would have been an excellent signing for Birmingham City

It's easy to see why Birmingham and plenty of Championship clubs were keen on a summer move for Twine, with the 25-year-old being a top player at this level.

The reported £4million for Twine would have been excellent business had Birmingham been able to seal a deal, and it would have been another statement signing like Jay Stansfield's was and showed that they mean business, not just for League One this season, but the Championship in the coming years too.

Scott Twine's senior career - Transfermarkt Club Season(s) P G A Swindon Town 2016-21 59 9 3 Waterford (Loan) 2019 15 2 1 Chippenham Town (Loan) 2020 8 6 0 Newport County (Loan) 2020-21 24 7 6 MK Dons 2021-22 50 20 13 Burnley 2022- 18 3 1 Hull City (Loan) 2023-24 26 4 3 Bristol City (Loan) 2024 10 2 0 Bristol City 2024- 8 1 1

Having previously played in League One for MK Dons, you can perhaps understand why Twine didn't want to sign for Birmingham in the third tier, and he's easily got the ability to be a success at Championship level.

The current campaign got off to a great start, and he scored the winner against Millwall, but injury has kept him out of action since, meaning Birmingham are perhaps quietly relieved that they missed out on his signature.

Given the quality at their disposal, Birmingham shouldn't miss Twine too badly, and you never know, they may just test the waters with a move for him again in the future should they win promotion to the Championship.