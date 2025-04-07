This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Burnley have certainly been on an up and down journey since American businessman Alan Pace bought the club in December 2020.

The Clarets have endured two relegations from the Premier League since Pace took over at Turf Moor, but also enjoyed the high of a 101-point Championship title-winning season under Vincent Kompany in 2022/23.

Burnley have also thrown open their doors to the television cameras too, with their popular fly-on-the-wall series, Mission To Burnley.

Under Scott Parker, the club hold a huge chance of once again reclaiming their seat among English football's elite for next season, as they look to get over the promotion line, whether that be through automatic promotion or via the play-offs.

"When you compare him" - Alan Pace, Burnley commitment claim made

We asked our Burnley fan pundit, Will Lancaster: 'Do you think Alan Pace is in it for the long haul at Burnley, or not?'

Lancaster said: "Yes, I think the owner is definitely in it for the long haul.

"He's made constant reassurances to the fanbase that he's not just there to make a quick buck or anything like that. He's always at fan forums, community days and all that sort of stuff.

"You compare it to some of the owners in the Championship like Dejphon Chansiri (Sheffield Wednesday), the Venky's (Blackburn Rovers); down to League One you've got Dai Yongge who has left Reading in a real mess.

"When you compare him to those sort of rogue owners if you will, he certainly does care about the community, he cares about the supporters, he's made stadium improvements, he's got investors like J.J. Watt onto the team and tweeting about Burnley and putting them in the social eye in America.

"So I've got no doubt that Alan Pace is in it for the long haul."

Alan Pace surely can't be accused of not caring or wanting Burnley to succeed

Whether it's stopping for a chat with fans in the street, regularly attending community and supporter events, funding stadium upgrades or letting the cameras inside the building - Pace is certainly a visible football owner.

He hasn't been afraid to show the world what he and his team of owners and investors are trying to accomplish at Turf Moor, and for the most part, that's seen him become a popular figure among Clarets fans.

Examples of players signed by Burnley under Alan Pace Player Signed from Signed for Mike Tresor Genk £15.4m Maxime Esteve Montpellier £13m James Trafford Man City £15m Aaron Ramsey Aston Villa £12m+

He's also not been shy when it comes to spending money on the playing squad over the years, and has also been consistently able to sell players for large sums of money too, keeping the club fairly self-sustainable.

Therefore, with Premier League football returning to Turf Moor next season being a realistic possibility for Burnley, the club certainly appears to be in good hands under Pace moving forward.