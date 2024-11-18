This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Kieffer Moore is adjudged to have split opinion amongst the Sheffield United fanbase after completing his summer move from AFC Bournemouth.

The Welshman is currently out injured after limping off against Bristol City prior to the international break, and he's scored just two goals in 14 appearances for the Blades so far.

Given his impressive record in the Championship, which has seen him score 56 goals in 187 appearances, perhaps some supporters would have expected Moore to have been more prolific in front of goal this season, especially after an impressive loan spell at Ipswich, where he scored seven in 18 games.

However, our Sheffield United fan pundit believes that Moore will be a fantastic signing for the club, and that he does a lot of unseen work which has gone unnoticed by some supporters.

Kieffer Moore criticism unwarranted after start to life at Sheffield United

We asked our Sheffield United fan pundit, Jimmy - Blades Ramble, whether there was a player currently at the club who splits opinion, and if so, which side of the fence does he sit on. He believes that Moore is the player who splits opinion, but that he will prove to be a shrewd signing.

Speaking to Football League World, Jimmy said: "If you’d have asked me this question last season it would have been a straightforward answer with Ollie McBurnie. He was a true Marmite Sheffield United player, you either loved him or didn’t get on with him, and he certainly split the fanbase.

“I suppose to a certain degree his replacement Kieffer Moore has come in and had a similar effect, although they’re very different players.

"Moore will battle and chase down everything, a really hard worker, being a lone striker is a really difficult job, but I do think that some of our fans look at the goal return and expect more from him.

“He’s only got two goals so far this season, and they’ll judge him on that, but just before he got injured he turned in some real decent form and I think he’s going to be a fantastic signing for us.

“I’m a huge fan of Kieffer Moore and a lot of the work he does off the ball goes unnoticed, and I think he’s proving to be a really shrewd signing for us.

“He might not be grabbing the headlines with goals like you’d expect a number 9 to do, but he’s certainly putting a shift in for the team.

“Kieffer Moore does divide opinion a little bit, but I think it’s unwarranted personally.”

Championship record elsewhere suggests Kieffer Moore will be an excellent signing

While Moore hasn't quite hit the ground running at Bramall Lane in terms of goals, he's done a lot of the unseen work, and he's led the line well.

Supporters shouldn't be too concerned about his lack of goals, and his record elsewhere in the division shows that he's more than capable of scoring enough goals to fire the Blades to promotion.

Kieffer Moore's record in the Championship - Transfermarkt Club Seasons P G A Yeovil Town 2013-14 20 4 0 Barnsley 2018 20 4 4 Wigan Athletic 2019-20 36 10 5 Cardiff City 2020-22 64 25 5 AFC Bournemouth 2022 4 4 0 Ipswich Town (Loan) 2024 29 7 1 Sheffield United 2024- 14 2 0

The 32-year-old is a real aerial threat and can bully defenders, and there's no doubt that when he returns from his injury he'll start performing at his best.

Two goals from 14 isn't the best of returns for the striker, but he's shown his worth in other ways, and the Bramall Lane faithful shouldn't be worried about his move failing to live up to expectations just yet.