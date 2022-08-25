Claim made involving Championship clubs following big-money Watford transfer

It has been claimed that clubs in the Championship are not happy with the way Watford have acted after Hassane Kamara completed a £16m move to Udinese.

The left-back joined the Hornets from Nice in January in a £4m transfer, and whilst he impressed as Watford were relegated from the Premier League last season, it was a huge surprise when it was revealed he would join the Serie A outfit in a deal that gave Watford a huge profit on their previous investment.

Of course, Udinese are also owned by the Pozzo family, who call the shots at Vicarage Road, and this transfer will have helped Watford deal with the financial hit that came with relegation.

To top it off, Kamara has been loaned back to Watford for the season, so he remains part of Rob Edwards’ plans.

And, the Daily Mail have claimed that this transfer has caught attention from rivals in the league, with one source telling the paper that Watford are ‘working the system’.

“The system is open to abuse. One hundred percent, they are working the system to gain an advantage. If the EFL want to do something about the integrity of the competition then that’s what they should be looking at. A lot of clubs talk about it.”

The verdict

In truth, it’s hard to argue with what has been said here as it’s clearly Watford finding a way to help themselves financially following relegation.

Even though Kamara is a very good player, it’s hard to imagine that any other club would’ve paid £16m to sign him.

Ultimately though, it’s important to state that Watford haven’t done anything wrong here and it’s certainly going to help Edwards if it means he can bring in a new player, or even keep existing players.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.