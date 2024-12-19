Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman has offered his opinion on the pressure surrounding Wayne Rooney at Plymouth Argyle.

The former Manchester United striker took the reins at the Devon-based club in the summer, following a poor tenure at Birmingham City.

Despite the expected struggles for Argyle, Rooney has faced criticism lately, after a string of poor results which has left the Greens entrenched in the bottom three.

Whilst injuries and an overall lack of quality in the squad haven't helped the 39-year-old's case, reports emerged that he was '"fighting to save his job," after a heavy defeat to Bristol City. Whilst no further information has arisen since then, the pressure undoubtedly still exists.

Goodman sympathises with Rooney amid pressure

Speaking with CoinPoker, the ex-striker gave his views on the pressure the Plymouth manager is facing currently: “For Wayne Rooney, or anybody else, managing Plymouth Argyle was always going to be a tough gig." said Goodman.

“The fact their budget is one of the lowest in the division is reflected by the recruitment and some of the players that they brought in. You must remember this is a squad that only survived on the final day of last season. That's what Wayne Rooney walked into. Wayne has always backed himself, no matter if that was going to Birmingham City, Derby County or DC United.

“I think the biggest disappointment for him will be the performances away from home, where they have capitulated at times. That's what I think we can criticise Wayne Rooney for. They need to be harder to beat away from home and have only scored three goals while conceding 29. How on earth are you meant to pick up points by doing that?

“Plymouth have a big scrap on their hands. In the Championship and under these circumstances, it will always be a question if Argyle can do enough to keep themselves above that dreaded relegation zone. They managed to do it last season, but if they're going to do it this season, things will have to improve pretty soon.”

Rooney must ignore the external noise

Coming into the role, nobody expected Rooney to be a success straight away. The England legend is only at the very start of his managerial career, which will make all the criticism he's facing even more disheartening. However, the 39-year-old must ignore this, no matter how difficult it may be.

As Goodman said, Rooney has always backed himself in any role he's taken. If he genuinely believed he had no chance of making things work at Plymouth, it's unlikely he'd have jumped at the opportunity. The squad he has at his disposal is far below Championship standard in most areas, with the exception of a few individuals, such as Morgan Whittaker.

The Argyle boss also has January right around the corner, as he will look to strengthen his squad. The Greens aren't completely cut off at the bottom of the Championship table, so a few positive results could be crucial. Rooney must ignore the external noise, and concentrate on strengthening the squad in the upcoming transfer window.