Carlton Palmer believes that the acquisition of Watford's prized asset, Yaser Asprilla, would represent great business for the likes of Manchester United and Brighton and Hove Albion amid recent rumours.

Asprilla's current employers endured a dismal second season of Championship football following their fallout from the Premier League in May 2022, continuing a recent downward trajectory at Vicarage Road which ended in a 15th-place finish.

However, there was some positivity in Hertfordshire towards the back end of the season, as Tom Cleverley impressed the Pozzo family that much in a short stint as interim boss, that he landed the job on a long-term basis before the season even reached its conclusion, with just one defeat in the final nine games.

Now the 34-year-old is tasked with kick-starting a rebuild at the Hornets this summer, and a hefty departure fee for the aforementioned Colombian could go a long way to aiding such prospects.

Asprilla has been the main beacon of light in a torrid period of inconsistency for Watford, with links of a move away varying across points of the recent campaign, which includes recent interest from United and the Seagulls, as per Colombian journalist, Guillermo Arango.

Those links haven't surprised Palmer, who also believes interest will only intensify, should the 20-year-old shine on the international stage during the upcoming Copa América.

"Reports are coming out that Manchester United and Brighton are interested in Yaser Asprilla," he began. "Asprilla's only 20, he's a regular for Watford, playing in 47 games across all competitions and registering 13 goal contributions in the process."

Yaser Asprilla 2023/24 Championship stats for Watford - from SofaScore Appearances 44 Goals 6 Shots per Game 1.7 Shots on Target per Game 0.6 Assists 7 Pass Success Rate 78% Dribble Success Rate 58% Duel Success Rate 48%

"He's also made a positive start to his international career, already earning 14 caps for Colombia and scoring twice for his country," Palmer added. "He's part of the Colombia side that will be playing in the Copa América."

"United need midfield reinforcements, we know that. But, they're going to face competition from the likes of Brighton, Dortmund, AC Milan, Bologna, Real Sociedad - they're all showing an interest in this young player."

"But, it's reported that Watford will be looking for a fee in the region of £30m for Asprilla," he continued.

"He's a very, very good player, very consistent for Watford. We'll have to watch and see what happens. I think it would be a great addition for Manchester United given the problems they've had with Casemiro and his injuries. It's looking like Eriksen could leave the football club."

"Manchester United have got a lot of work to do in that midfield department, apparently Amrabat's future is also up in the air. They need to bring in a midfield player, and obviously, if Asprilla does well in the Copa América, that's going to push the fee up even more."

Palmer concluded: "He'd be a good acquisition for Manchester United. He's the right age group, which is something they used to do a lot of, in developing young players."

Strong interest in Watford's Colombian midfielder

As referenced above, the latest update in a potential sale of Asprilla came through Arango, who listed a plethora of clubs expressing their desire to secure the services of the sought-after talent.

Alongside Manchester United and Brighton featured the likes of UEFA Champions League finalists Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, Bologna, Real Betis and Real Sociedad.

One aspect worth noting is that every one of those teams besides Brighton can offer Asprilla the chance of featuring in some form of European competition next term, which could be a major head turner.

This comes after the duo of Inter Milan and Barcelona were also said to be monitoring the midfielder's situation at Vicarage Road.

Watford must push for the highest possible fee

Asprilla isn't the only playmaker in the Championship linked with a high-value move, as Leeds' Crysencio Summerville finds himself in the same boat.

But, unsurprisingly, Watford should follow their divisional counterparts by standing firm and looking to eke out the highest-possible return for the prospect they signed from Envigado as a 17-year-old.

Asprilla is under contract in Hertfordshire for the next two years, but selling him whilst stock is high is the best possible scenario for Cleverley, who can then utilise the transfer market to fund a play-off bid in his first full season, even though recent reports from local publications state the club have no intention of seeing him depart.

As Palmer referenced, United have a strong track record of developing young talent, but given the toxic atmosphere that surrounds Old Trafford at present, perhaps there are better options to enhance Asprilla's long-term development.