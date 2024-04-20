Crysencio Summerville is certainly going to be hot property this summer, but Leeds United will be hoping a Premier League promotion may hand them an advantage in any negotiations this summer.

The Dutchman, who was recently crowned EFL Championship player of the year, is going to be a target for many clubs this coming summer both in England and abroad, with the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and newly-crowned Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen in the hunt.

Leeds, however, will have to hope promotion to the Premier League may give them a chance of keeping their star player, as a second season in the Championship will not offer Summerville the football he clearly craves and arguably deserves after such a stellar season.

Ahead of their crucial Championship fixture away to Middlesborough, ex-Leeds and England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has offered his thoughts on the likelihood of keeping Summerville.

Paul Robinson on Leeds' chances of keeping Summerville

Robinson, who played for Leeds between 1998 and 2004, recently spoke to MOT Leeds News about what will happen to Summerville come the summer transfer window.

"I think Crysencio Summerville’s future is solely determined on what league Leeds are in next season," Robinson said.

“If they’re in the Championship I think you can almost forget about holding onto the player because there’s going to be vultures circling, who have a big cash pot to spend.

"He’s been excellent this season, you look at his contribution, and he’s really come into his own this year.

"If Leeds are in the Premier League then there’s a real conversation to be had because they have a lot of bargaining power, they can offer him a new contract, a new wage packet and he’s a Premier League player. If Leeds are not in the Premier League, it’s not a conversation to be had.

"Ideally, the club would like to keep him. Being a Premier League club, that would be a lot easier than being a club in the Championship. It’ll be almost impossible to keep a player of his quality in the Championship."

Do Leeds United stand a chance of keeping Crysencio Summerville?

The Dutchman has certainly been the shining light of Daniel Farke's Leeds this year. In 40 Championship games this season, he has scored a fantastic 17 goals and registered eight assists too - all this too while playing on either flank in Farke's 4-2-3-1 set-up.

Crysencio Summerville's current Championship Stats 2023-24 Appearances 40 Average Minutes Per Game 82 Goals 17 Expected Goals 15.09 Shots Per Game 3.1 Assists 8 Expected Assists 11.44 Key Passes Per Game 2.7 Successful Dribbles Per Game 2.3 Total Duels Won Per Game 5.8 Stats Correct As Of April 16, 2024 - As Per Sofascore

It is definitely the return that many fans of the club would've been hoping for from a player who they first invested in upon their return to the Premier League in 2020.

He has helped the team realise their expectations of challenging at the top of the table, and will hope in the final three matchdays this season that he can fire once more, having not found the net or assisted since Leeds' win against Hull City on April 1st.

As discussed by Robinson above, plus with the stats detailed, Leeds' hopes of keeping the Dutchman around lie solely with their league status next year, with him having performed so admirably throughout this term.

Those clubs that are sniffing around for the potential of a deal will most likely have the ability to offer Champions League football and a much larger pay packet, that Leeds would never be able to match regardless of division, so chances are already slim.

It is certainly going to be a big few weeks for both Leeds and Summerville then. If the pair don't achieve Premier League status for 2024/25, then surely the reported interest from at home and further abroad will be far too tempting for the Dutchman, and will spell an end to the three years that Leeds fans have spent watching him develop.