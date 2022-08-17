Claim made around Nice’s expectations for transfer pursuit of Blackburn Rovers player

Nice are confident of completing the signing of Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton Diaz, a report from French outlet L’Equipe has claimed.

Followng his outstanding 2021/22 campaign for Blackburn and his adopted country, Chile, the striker’s future has been the subject of much speculation over the summer.

That stepped up another level on Tuesday night, when Fabrizio Romano reported that Nice had made a €10million bid to sign the 23-year-old.

Can you get 25/25 on this quiz about some of the most unforgettable moments in Blackburn Rovers history?

1 of 25 In what season did Blackburn win the Premier League? 1993-94 1994-95 1995-96 1996-97

It has been suggested that Blackburn will reject that offer from the Ligue 1 outfit, but it seems Nice are still confident of securing the services of the striker.

According to this latest update, there is an optimism around Nice that they will be able to complete the signing of Brereton-Diaz, despite there being competition from clubs in the Premier League.

Furthermore, the report does indeed state that Nice will likely have to increase their offer above €10million, if they are to bring the Chile international to the club this summer.

The Verdict

This will be a major source of frustration for Blackburn if Nice can make a deal happen.

Rovers have started the season in excellent style with three league wins from three, and with two goals and an assist, Brereton-Diaz has been a key figure in that.

Losing the striker would therefore be a major blow for them, although with just a year remaining on his contract, it would at least ensure they do not lose him for free next summer.

Indeed, if this is to happen, Blackburn would probably prefer for it to be done quickly, to ensure they do at least have as much time as possible to source a replacement for the 23-year-old.