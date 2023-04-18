Ciaran Clark has tipped his Sheffield United teammate Anel Ahmedhodzic to go onto big things in his career.

The Bosnian has been a key figure for the Blades since joining the club last summer.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side are on the cusp of sealing automatic promotion to the Premier League, as they prepare for the visit of Bristol City to Bramall Lane this evening.

What do Ahmedhodzic's Sheffield United teammates make of him?

The centre back has Champions League experience to his name already having competed against the likes of Juventus and Chelsea during his time in Sweden with Malmo.

But Clark believes that there is more to come from the 24-year-old, who has featured 31 times in the Championship so far this campaign.

The Irish international praised his defensive partner for the impact he has had to the club so far, and predicted that this is just the start for Ahmedhodzic.

“He’s had a great season so far,” said Clark, via the club’s YouTube channel.

“He’s defended well, chipped in with some goals.

“I think everyone can see how good a player Anel is and he’s got the right attitude to keep progressing.

“I think this is just the start for Anel.”

Ahmedhodzic missed last weekend’s fixture with Cardiff as his wife is due to give birth, but he could make his return this evening to face the Robins.

Clark has suffered from injury issues during his loan spell with the Blades, but bagged his second goal for the club in the 4-1 victory over the Bluebirds last Saturday.

Heckingbottom’s side are five points clear of Luton Town in third, while also holding a game in hand over the Hatters.

Two wins and two draws from their remaining five games will clinch promotion to the Premier League regardless of what Rob Edwards’ side does in their final four fixtures.

How important is Anel Ahmedhodzic to Sheffield United?

Ahmedhodzic was identified early in the summer as a key transfer target for the Blades, and it has been easy to see why from the get go.

The defender has been key to the team’s defensive solidity and has been one of the division’s best players this season.

If promotion is secured then he will no doubt be central to the team’s survival chances.

Ahmedhodzic has already played at the highest level in Europe, showing the calibre of player that United have within their ranks.