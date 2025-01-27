This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Bolton Wanderers have been told that a move for former Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe might not go down well after it was revealed he was keen on the vacant managerial role at the club.

Lowe has been out of work since the opening weekend of the Championship season when he left Preston after their defeat to Sheffield United, but BBC Sport Manchester have reported that he is interested in the job at the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

Related 49-year-old "in the frame" for Bolton Wanderers job Ex-Liverpool star Fowler is believed to be in the mix to succeed Ian Evatt at the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

This isn't the first time Lowe has been linked with the Bolton job, as his name was touted prior to Ian Evatt's appointment in 2020 when he was in charge of Plymouth Argyle, but five years on he's a candidate to take charge of the Trotters yet again.

Ryan Lowe, Bolton Wanderers claim made

We asked our Bolton Wanderers fan pundit, Liam O'Meara, whether he thought Lowe would be a good fit at Bolton, and he claimed that while he did a decent job at Preston, he may not be a popular choice amongst the Trotters' fanbase.

Speaking to Football League World, Liam said: "We’ll start with Ryan Lowe, he was linked with the job at the same time we hired Evatt.

"Back then he was Plymouth manager, and with the geography of the role being a key part of that, it was a North West-based role and there was a real reason to believe that he was looking for something more northern.

“A better opportunity eventually came round with Preston. He did a pretty good job there, but he didn’t excel there and I’m not sure he would be the most popular choice amongst Bolton fans.”

Ryan Lowe could be a good appointment for Bolton Wanderers

Lowe seems to split opinions wherever he goes, but he did a decent job at Preston all things considered, although things did end on a sour note after a poor run of form.

Ryan Lowe's managerial career - Soccerbase Club Time at club P W D L Win % Bury January 2018 - June 2019 75 32 21 22 42.67 Plymouth Argyle June 2019 - December 2021 128 55 29 44 42.97 Preston North End December 2021 - August 2024 125 47 31 47 37.60

The Preston job is a difficult one, with a lack of resources available compared to many of their Championship rivals, and you'd say that he did a relatively decent job at Deepdale.

Dropping to League One with Bolton perhaps isn't what Lowe had in mind when he left Preston, but the Trotters are a big club for League One level, and he'd have the chance to lead them back to the Championship.

It's easy to see why so many high-profile managers are said to be keen on the Bolton job, and whoever gets appointed will be expected to lead them back to the Championship in the coming seasons.

Lowe has shown he's a good manager at EFL level, and while Bolton supporters may not be too excited if he was appointed, he's certainly shown in the past that he could do a good job.