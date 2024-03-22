Highlights Leeds United will discuss Jack Harrison's future after the 2023/24 season.

They are leaning towards selling him during the summer window.

Harrison has been linked with a move to Everton, his current loan team.

Leeds United will hold discussions about Jack Harrison's future when the 2023/24 campaign is over, according to Give Me Sport.

Harrison is currently on loan at Everton, with the winger deciding to make the move back to the Premier League following the Whites' relegation at the end of last term.

This, among other factors, has cast doubt on the wide player's future.

At this stage, it looks as though the Whites will seal a return to the top flight at the first time of asking, with Daniel Farke's side currently sitting at the top of the Championship table.

But the race for automatic promotion is still so tight at this point and Leicester City have a game in hand, so there's plenty of work for the West Yorkshire side to do in their quest to secure a top-two spot.

Harrison's contract at Elland Road doesn't expire until the summer of 2028 after he put pen to paper on an extension in April last year, leaving the Whites in a strong position to demand a sizeable amount for him this summer.

After Leicester's charge for an alleged breach of financial rules, Leeds will be wary about the need to remain within financial limits, although the sales of Tyler Adams and Luis Sinisterra should have helped their cause.

Those other than Harrison who are currently out on loan, including Marc Roca and Cody Drameh, could potentially depart to free up funds and space on the wage bill. But it remains to be seen what happens with their futures.

Latest on Jack Harrison's future

At this point, it looks as though the Whites haven't made a final decision on Harrison's future.

Considering they don't know which league they will be in next term, that is a sensible decision, with the club set to decide his future once the 2023/24 campaign is over.

At the moment, though, it looks as though the West Yorkshire side may be swaying towards letting him go during the summer.

The Toffees have been linked with a move for the winger, but it's unclear whether they will be able to secure a permanent move for him considering it may take a sizeable fee to lure him away from Elland Road.

Leeds United are taking the right stance on Jack Harrison's future for now

Having willingly left the club in the summer, that may be an indication that Harrison is willing to move permanently this summer.

If he isn't fully committed to the Whites' cause, he needs to be sold. And it would be difficult to see him not being sold if Leeds remain in the top tier.

However, if they are promoted, both Harrison and Leeds will have a decision to make.

Right now, not taking a final decision on the winger is probably the right option.

But you could understand it if they were open to selling him, with the likes of Crysencio Summerville, Dan James and Willy Gnonto already at Daniel Farke's disposal.