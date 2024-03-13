Highlights Callum Styles has struggled at Sunderland, with just four appearances.

The loan deal includes an option to buy, but a permanent transfer is uncertain.

Sunderland's poor form and managerial chaos have impacted Styles' performance.

Callum Styles arrived at Sunderland late in the January transfer window.

The Hungary international signed as part of a loan agreement with Barnsley, keeping him at the club until the end of the campaign.

But it has not been a smooth transition to the Black Cats for the 23-year-old, who has made just four appearances in the Championship since completing the move (all stats from Fbref).

Sunderland hold an option to buy clause as part of their deal with the League One side, but it remains to be seen what kind of fee it would cost to complete the transfer.

However, with Styles’ underwhelming start to life at the Stadium of Light, perhaps there will be second thoughts over making it a permanent stay with the club.

Sunderland fan pundit gives Callum Styles transfer verdict

FLW’s Sunderland fan pundit Jack Austwicke has been unimpressed by Styles’ impact at the club so far.

While he accepts the player does have much time to prove himself, he is unconvinced by the prospect of a permanent transfer in the summer at this stage.

“He was okay on his debut against Swansea, hasn’t really done a great deal since,” Austwicke told Football League World.

“It’s early impressions of course, he’s still got quite a few games to prove himself.

“To get him on loan for such a short amount of time, that’s the thing with loans, especially so late in the window, they’ve got less than four months to prove themselves and that can be tough.

“So I’m not a big fan of something like that.

“Right now, if you asked, I wouldn’t be too bothered if he did leave.

“I’m not sure what the fee would be or whatever.

“We could still see something bright from him, but he doesn’t appear to be a magnificent footballer.”

Sunderland league position

Championship Table (As it stands March 13th) Team P GD Pts 9 Middlesbrough 37 1 53 10 Preston North End 37 -6 53 11 Cardiff City 37 -6 53 12 Sunderland 37 3 47 13 Bristol City 37 -1 47 14 Watford 37 1 45 15 Swansea City 37 -12 43 16 Millwall 37 -12 43

Sunderland’s form in recent weeks has seen them fall out of contention for a top six place in the Championship.

The Black Cats have lost their last six league games in a row, which has dropped them to 12th in the table.

The gap to the play-off places is 11 points with nine games remaining, meaning qualification for the promotion shootout is looking increasingly unlikely for the team.

Next up for Mike Dodds’ side is a home game against QPR on 16 March.

Styles hasn’t benefited from chaotic Sunderland situation

Styles joined the club when Michael Beale was still in charge, but his tenure lasted just a couple of months and now Dodds is in control of the first team squad.

Sunderland are searching for a new manager, but one won’t be appointed until the summer.

This mess behind the scenes has not helped things on the pitch, and Styles has struggled as a consequence.

A summer deal to stay at the club seems unlikely, but perhaps the new head coach would like to give him a fresh opportunity to prove himself, so it’s still hard to tell what the Wearside outfit’s summer plans will be just yet.