Claim emerges on Aston Villa and Huddersfield Town agreement

Aston Villa will not hesitate to cut Kaine Kesler-Hayden’s loan deal to Huddersfield Town short if the player continues to miss out on their matchday squad.

That is according to BirminghamLive, who claim that Villa loan manager Mile Jedinak and head of emerging talent Adam Henshall will be concerned by the 19-year-old’s recent omissions at the John Smiths Stadium.

Under former Huddersfield boss Danny Schofield, Kesler-Hayden appeared to be firmly in the plans, appearing and starting regularly prior to him being dismissed from his position.

However, since new boss Mark Fotheringham came in, Kesler-Hayden has been missing out on the matchday squad altogether, let alone any on-field action.

Last night’s 1-0 defeat to Preston was the third consecutive match the 19-year-old was omitted.

BirminghamLive claim that if this continues, Aston Villa will not hesitate to cut his loan deal in Yorkshire short, then finding him another club to go out on loan to in January.

So far this season, Kaine Kesler-Hayden has made a total of seven appearances for Huddersfield Town.

The Terriers next face Middlesbrough in Championship action this weekend.

The Verdict

Kaine Kesler-Hayden’s omission from the Huddersfield Town squad has been quite an odd one.

However, it appears that Mark Fotheringham has his ways and it remains to be seen what that leads to in this situation.

Aston Villa would be right to cut his loan deal short if the omissions do continue, though.

It is their responsibility to do what is best for the development of their player and whilst not playing regularly is one thing, being omitted from the squad altogether is a different and more serious thing altogether.

It will certainly be interesting to see how this situation develops in the coming weeks.