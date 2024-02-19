Highlights McKenna ready for Premier League, confirms ambitions.

Earned praise for Ipswich's rise to Championship.

Still in contention for top two spot, close race.

Kieran McKenna has claimed he is ready to take the step up to the Premier League as a manager.

This comes amid speculation over his future, with Crystal Palace linked with a deal to try and appoint the Northern Irishman.

McKenna has been with Ipswich Town since December 2021, and has overseen the team’s rise from League One to the Championship.

He has earned a lot of plaudits for his work at Portman Road, with the Tractor Boys now seeking back-to-back promotions this year.

The team went up with an impressive tally of 98 points last year, and are now in the mix for a top two spot in the Championship.

McKenna makes Premier League claim

McKenna was quizzed over his readiness to take charge of a team in the top flight amid interest from the Eagles, as they seek a replacement for Roy Hodgson.

The Ipswich boss reaffirmed his commitment to the Suffolk outfit, but declared that his ambition is to ultimately work in the Premier League.

"I've not been asked it from that angle yet [whether or not he’s ready]," said McKenna, via the East Anglian Daily Times.

"I've been in the Premier League as a first team coach and had a big contribution to some big wins and some good seasons there.

“So I know the level, I've operated at that level, I think I can help players at that level and teams at that level.

"Yeah, ultimately in my career that's where I want to work and want to make an impact.

"But I think there are other coaches in the chain who can do that too.

“There's really good managers at every level.

"I'm enjoying my job here.

“It's a fantastic football club, it's a great group to work with and that's where the focus is at the moment.

“I'm enjoying the really good season that we're having."

Kieran McKenna's Ipswich record

Kieran McKenna's Ipswich Town league record (as of February 19th) Games managed Wins Draws Losses W% 102 58 32 12 56.82

McKenna has now managed over 100 games during his time at Portman Road, and has earned a win percentage greater than 50, having won 58 games out of 102, as the team chases a top two spot in the table.

Ipswich are currently fourth in the Championship table, three points adrift of second place Leeds United.

The Tractor Boys hold a game in hand over their promotion rival, but third place Southampton are a point ahead of McKenna’s side having played the same number of fixtures.

Ipswich will face Rotherham United midweek to make up that extra match, where victory could draw them level on points with Daniel Farke’s team.

The Suffolk side has 14 games remaining this campaign, as they seek back-to-back promotions.

But competition for that second place spot is set to be fierce in the closing stages of this intense Championship season.

Ipswich still in the mix for automatic promotion

Ipswich have been very impressive since coming up to the Championship this season, and are still more than capable of earning promotion to the top flight.

Despite a difficult last couple of months, wins in back-to-back games has reignited their chase of a top two spot.

If they can maintain this rediscovery of their early-season form, then they still stand a good chance of being in the mix going into the final rounds.

McKenna has proven his readiness for a role in the Premier League with how well he has overseen Ipswich’s rise to Premier League promotion contention.